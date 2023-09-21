Flagler County Drug Court Foundation Announces Fall Ride for Recovery Fundraiser on October 14th

The Flagler County Drug Court Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Fall Ride for Recovery fundraiser, set to take place on October 14th. This exciting event promises a day filled with fun, food, and activities for a noble cause.

The event will kick off at the renowned Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Palm Coast and culminate at the scenic 2K Ranch in Bunnell. Attendees can look forward to a day of camaraderie while supporting a vital cause. The Foundation encourages everyone to participate and share in this meaningful experience.









“We’re eagerly looking forward to seeing everybody there,” remarked a Foundation spokesperson. “This event is not only about having a fantastic time but also about making a positive impact on our community.”

The Fall Ride for Recovery promises a delectable array of food, including a mouthwatering pig roast. Attendees can also engage in various entertaining activities, such as axe throwing, Com Whole, and even a paintball range. The event will feature an assortment of vendors offering exciting merchandise and expenences.

The primary objective of this fundraiser is to provide assistance to individuals in Flagler County who are on their journey to recovery from substance abuse. Your participation and support can make a significant difference in their lives.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Michael Feldbauer at 401-864- 6997 or via email at [email protected], or see the flyer below.