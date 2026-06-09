Flagler County Education Foundation Raises Record-Breaking $125,000

The Flagler County Education Foundation raised a record-breaking $125,000 through its premier Annual Dinner. The funds raised during this single evening will directly power the Foundation’s critical “Make It Happen” initiative and a robust portfolio of educational programs spanning all Flagler Schools. The event brought together hundreds of local business leaders, community advocates, and educators for an evening of targeted philanthropy.

Rather than relying on a single source of revenue, the $125,000 milestone was achieved through a multi-tiered fundraising approach at the dinner, including major corporate sponsorships, a high- energy speaker, and hearing directly from local students impact.

A significant portion of the dinner’s proceeds is designated for FCEF’s “Make It Happen” initiative. This specialized program acts as an emergency safety net for the district, addressing immediate, unique, and challenging barriers that students, teachers, and families face.

“The Annual Dinner is more than a celebration it is the financial engine that allows us to step in when our schools and families need us most,” said Teresa Rizzo, Executive Director of the Flagler County Education Foundation. “When a student faces a crisis at home, the ‘Make It Happen’ fund ensures they don’t fall through the cracks. The generosity shown at this dinner guarantees that we can say ‘yes’ to families in their toughest moments.”

Beyond emergency relief, the dinner serves as the primary funding catalyst for innovative academic and mentorship programs implemented district-wide. The Flagler County Education Foundation extended its gratitude to its event donors and volunteers whose collective contributions at the Annual Dinner will transform lives throughout the upcoming school year.

For more information on how these funds are put to work or to get involved with the foundation, please visit www.flagleredfoundation.org.