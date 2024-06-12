Echoing Air’s Free Baroque Concert at DSC Saturday

Echoing Air, the Indianapolis-based Baroque chamber ensemble, presents a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Jeanne M. Goddard Center on the campus of Daytona State College, at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

The concert is be the culmination of the ensemble’s week of work with high school and college students from around the United States who are attending their 4th annual Exploring Vocal Arts summer camp. The camp provides budding professionals with a chance to work directly with professional musicians and coaches and to expand their knowledge of Renaissance and Baroque repertoire.









This year’s concert will feature music by Handel, Henry Purcell, Claudio Monteverdi, Thomas Tallis and others.

In addition to Echoing Air’s regular ensemble of harpsichord, viola de gamba, and recorders, this year’s campers will be working with renowned young lutenist Cameron Welke. The Virginia-based Welke appears regularly with the Washington Bach Consort, the Folger Consort, and the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra along with many others. He is also one-half of Duo Silvio which explores repertoire for two baroque lutes.

The founder of Echoing Air, Dr. Steven Rickards has close ties to the area. He was born and raised in Daytona Beach. He received degrees from Florida State as well as Indiana University, and has had an international career as a countertenor. He has continued teaching at the university level throughout his career and has a passion for sharing his knowledge with young singers.

“It’s exciting to be back in Daytona Beach and be able to share the knowledge I’ve acquired through my career. Young singers rarely have the opportunity to work as intensely with a group of profession musicians and to learn directly from them. By the end of the week, they have made amazing progress toward their musical goals,” Rickards said.

For more information about the program or the summer camp, please contact Julia Truilo, [email protected], 386-547-3882. See Echoing Air’s website here.