U.S. News Ranks Daytona State’s Online Bachelor’s Programs Among the Best in U.S. for 12th Straight Year

For the 12th straight year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Daytona State College’s Online Bachelor’s Programs among the best in the nation. And DSC is again the top-ranked non-university college in the United States, advancing in the overall rankings among all colleges and universities nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Daytona State 28th of all colleges and universities in the country for offering the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, 18th in the nation for the Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans, and 124th in the nation for Best Online Bachelor’s Business Program. Daytona State’s ranking increased in all three categories over the 2023 rankings.









“Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable and valuable education to anyone who wants to further themselves, and our graduates go on to be leaders in the community,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “It’s an honor to be recognized again by U.S. News & World Report and these rankings are a direct reflection of our faculty and staff and their incredible work.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence that include four general categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion. The expert opinion category surveys high-ranking academic officials to help account for intangible factors affecting program quality that are not captured by statistics alone.

Daytona State College began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2006 with the Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management. Since then, the College has added bachelor’s programs in Engineering Technology (BSET), Information Technology (BSIT), Elementary Education, Secondary Education (with specializations), Nursing (BSN), Accounting, and Cardiopulmonary Science, bringing the total number to 13. The Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management, BSET, BSIT, BSN and Bachelor of Science in Cardiopulmonary Science can be completed entirely online.