DSC Launches Online Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science Starting This Fall

Daytona State College will begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology concentration (BSET-IET) degree that can be taken fully online beginning Fall 2024.

This is the first BSET-IET program offered in the Florida College System and prepares graduates for technical positions in the expanding fields of industrial operations in services and manufacturing.









“Volusia and Flagler counties are a growing hub for manufacturing in Central Florida,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “This new program demonstrates our commitment to meet the educational and workforce needs of our students and business leaders.”

Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the expected increase in the demand for Industrial Engineering graduates during the next 10 years will be around 12%, which is much higher than the average of engineering-related careers. The average pay based on 2022 statistics was $46.32 per hour ($96,350 per year).

The College’s Angela and D.S. Patel School of Engineering Technology already offers Bachelor of Science degrees in Engineering Technology (BSET), Engineering Technology with an Electrical Engineering Technology Concentration (BSEET), and Information Technology (BSIT). Graduates with these in-demand skills sets work in the fields of data analytics, decision making, optimization, systems analysis, process improvement, quality control, design requirements and ergonomics, and project management.

The BSET-IET program uses a 2+2 model, and applicants must have already earned an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Applied Science degree from a regionally accredited institution or have completed 60 credits of transferrable college-level coursework. This program is eligible for financial aid.

To learn more about DSC’s BSET-IET program, visit https://bit.ly/DSC_BSET-IET or contact the department chair Nabeel Yousef by phone 386-506-4176, or through email [email protected].