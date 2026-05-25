Daytona State’s Women’s Golf brings home 12th National Title

Daytona State College’s Women’s Golf team captured its 12th NJCAA Division I National Championship on May 14, edging No. 1-ranked Odessa College by a single stroke in a dramatic final-round finish.

Daytona State was ranked second entering the four-day tournament played at the Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Ill., which included FCSAA Region VIII rivals Seminole State, Eastern Florida State and Palm Beach State.

“This championship speaks to the talent, determination and composure of these student-athletes and Coach Laura Brown,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “Winning a national championship is an extraordinary accomplishment. I congratulate all of them.”

DSC and Odessa traded first and second place standings throughout the tournament and Daytona State clinched the win on the final round of play, coming back from a two-stroke deficit to edge out Odessa by a single stroke.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of this team,” said Coach Brown. “Oakwood was an extremely challenging course and we had some tough, windy conditions in the second and third rounds, but our players battled the entire time and we managed to pull off the victory. This was one of the most exciting endings in recent history, as the tournament wasn’t decided until the final players in the final group made their final putts. To be a part of such an exciting finish will stay with these players forever and I’m so happy for them.”

Leading the team individually was Daytona State’s Alana Kutt who finished second individually, shooting scores of 76-75-71-72, while teammate Jamie Lowry placed third overall with scores of 73-77-76-70, both earning 1st Team All-American Honors.