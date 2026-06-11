Drought Conditions Persist in Flagler and Central Florida, Water Management District Cautions

Recent rainfall across northeast and central Florida provided modest relief from dry conditions in some areas, but drought conditions persist and the St. Johns River Water Management District (District) is reminding residents, businesses and large water users that water conservation remains critical. Flagler County is part of the district.

While many areas have received multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks, groundwater levels, river flows and other drought indicators remain well below normal across much of the District. Significant rainfall deficits accumulated over the past several months continue to affect water resources throughout the region.

The District declared a Phase III Extreme Water Shortage in May in response to exceptional drought conditions, declining groundwater levels and reduced surface water flows. Mandatory restrictions remain in place throughout the affected areas.

Under the Phase III declaration:

Residential, commercial and institutional properties are limited to one day per week of landscape irrigation.

Landscape irrigation is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Commercial, industrial and institutional users must suspend certain non-essential water uses.

Golf course fairway irrigation is limited to one day per week.

Aesthetic water use, such as decorative fountains, is prohibited.

Street and pressure washing activities face additional restrictions.

Irrigation restrictions for new plantings, including sod, have been tightened.

Outdoor irrigation remains one of the greatest demands on potable water supplies, making efficient water use especially important during drought conditions.

Residents are encouraged to ensure irrigation timers are properly set so irrigation occurs only on their designated water day and only during allowable hours. Irrigation systems should also be checked for leaks, and sprinklers should only water landscaped areas, not streets, sidewalks or driveways.

District staff continue to evaluate rainfall totals, aquifer levels, river flows and drought indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of current conservation measures and determine whether additional actions may be necessary.

To view the complete water shortage order, including detailed requirements for each water use category and water conservation tips, visit sjrwmd.com/ wateringrestrictions.

Please note, residents may occasionally see irrigation systems operating in public spaces such as parks, medians and common areas during the water shortage. In many cases, these systems use reclaimed water, which is a highly treated recycled water source that helps reduce demand on potable groundwater supplies. While conservation remains important across all water sources, some reclaimed water systems must continue operating to maintain system function or manage storage capacity.

To learn more about reclaimed water and its beneficial uses, visit https://floridadep.gov/water/ domestic-wastewater/content/ floridas-reuse-program.