In Florida, Driver’s Tests Will be English-Only Starting Feb. 6

Driver’s license tests in Florida will be administered only in English starting Feb. 6, the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Friday.
“This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally,” a news release said. Currently, exams for most non-commercial driver classifications are offered in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. The department has updated its driver’s license testing system statewide, and language-translation services won’t be allowed for knowledge or skills examinations, the release said.
The change comes as the Florida Senate has started moving forward with a proposal (SB 86) that, in part, would require law-enforcement officers to take into custody truck drivers who are determined to be undocumented immigrants and help transfer them to federal immigration officials.
Also, it would require impounding trucks driven by undocumented immigrants who are taken into custody and imposing $50,000 fines on the vehicles’ owners. The bill is a response to semi-tractor trailer driver Harjinder Singh, a native of India, being arrested in August following a crash that allegedly stemmed from him attempting a U-turn on the turnpike in St. Lucie County. Three people died in the crash.
Comments
C says
That’s how it always should have been.
Deborah Coffey says
Florida is becoming a more disgusting, hateful state by the day…and, completely unaffordable. Good job, MAGAs!
Dennis C Rathsam says
Now make English only on canned veggies, & other crap!!!! If they cant read they don’t eat! AND NO MORE PREESING 1 FOR ENGLISH!!!!
Laurel says
Says the English expert!
Bo Peep says
Way to go Ron make the work for it. Now see if they can get that crooked and lying Somali woman to quit wearing her mooslim headpiece in Congress.
Laurel says
Yet another English Aficionado!
Atwp says
Easier said than can be accomplished. Non speaking English People, learn English. Beat the Republicans at their ball game.
Mountain Man says
Very good. Every State needs to be this way. It would save a lot of lives.
R.S. says
I’m really much more in favor of doing Mikasuki or Creek only. And deport all those late arrivals back to Europe.
Laurel says
The ignorance in this this state, lately, is astounding! Y’all never cease to amaze me. Your hatred is so deep, and your felon leader gives you permission to display it openly. That’s what you like, not responsible governing.
English is a foreign language. You know, from England…in Europe. The only true native languages are from Native Americans, and they actually originated from China.
Do any of you have Italian heritage, or Irish heritage? Of so, know that one time, here in the U.S., your ancestors were the scourge. “Vermin” as Trump would say. Y’all forget that, don’t you?
Revel in your foolishness.
joe says
Always remember: For Trump and his cult followers, the cruelty IS the point.
t.o. Doug says
If this is going to be state law now, I say we commit to the bit: add a full essay to the written exam portion of the driving test. The essay must include a proper thesis, flawless grammar, pristine syntax, and spelling so clean it could be published (because apparently that’s what really keeps people from running red lights). One misplaced comma? Fail. A rogue homophobe? Fail. That’ll clear the roads
one language to rule them all says
Who knew Florida was so woke?
Quienes saben Florida fue demasiado woke?