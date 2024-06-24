Dr. Andrew Weinfeld Appointed Chief Clinical Officer for AdventHealth East Florida Division

The AdventHealth East Florida Division has selected Dr. Andrew Weinfeld to serve as Chief Clinical Officer (CCO), effective July 8.

In this role, Weinfeld will be responsible for executing clinical and organizational strategy, improving clinical effectiveness and patient safety, and delivering exceptional patient experiences for the largest hospital system in the region.









Comprising seven hospitals with a total of 1,397 beds in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach, Palm Coast, and Tavares, the AdventHealth East Florida Division employs over 11,000 team members, including nearly 400 physicians and advanced practitioners across 30 medical specialties in 70 practice locations.

The full-time CCO role is a critical position within the East Florida Division and Weinfeld will be instrumental in delivering consistency in clinical care across the division and promoting best practices.

“We are incredibly excited to have Dr. Weinfeld join our team,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N., executive vice president and CEO for the AdventHealth East Florida Division. “His extensive experience and commitment to enhancing patient care make him the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that his leadership will help us continue to deliver the exceptional, compassionate care that our community depends on.”

For the first 13 years of his career, Weinfeld provided direct patient care as a board-certified general surgeon in the Denver-Boulder area. After taking on progressive leadership roles, he went on to serve as chief medical officer for several hospitals within the HCA system, most recently at HCA Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, a 680-bed hospital that shares a campus with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. Here, he demonstrated his ability to drive quality improvements, enhance patient outcomes, and streamline clinical operations.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and International Business from the University of Colorado, a medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, a residency in general surgery from Ohio State University, and an Executive MBA in Health Administration from the University of Colorado-Denver.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Medical Group Management Association.