Buddy Taylor Middle School 7th Grader Douglas Seth Breaks Florida Record for 3,000 Meter

Buddy Taylor Middle School seventh grader Douglas Seth finds himself at the top of the Track and Field world in the Sunshine State this week. However, the Flagler County phenom is not only tops in Florida, his latest time in the 3000 meter run is also the fastest middle school time in the nation.

On February 10, Seth competed with the Imagine Town Center Cross Country and Track Team at the State Indoor Middle and High School Track Championships at the Alachua County Sports Complex in Gainesville. His time of 9:33.40 earned him the number one ranking among Florida middle school competition. His time was the fastest ever recorded for a Florida middle school student-athlete, as well as being the 13th fastest ever in the nation on the middle school level.









Seth also took home the title in the boys’ mile run with a time of 4:55.50; the fastest in the state and eighth fastest nationwide. His mile time was the fourth fastest time ever recorded by a Florida middle school student-athlete.

“He has a strong work ethic and is committed to getting better on and off the track,” Track Coach, Mike Pane. Pane also serves as a Field Infrastructure Technician in the Technology Department for Flagler Schools.

A busy schedule of spring track events are awaiting Seth as he prepares for his next state level event at the Outdoor Middle School Track Championships at IMG Academy in Bradenton on May 3 and 4.