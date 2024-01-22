Don Foley Replaces Jason Wheeler as School District’s Communication Coordinator

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore has chosen Palm Coast resident Don Foley as the district’s new Communications Coordinator. Announced at the December 2023 School Board meeting, Foley began his duties serving the district on Jan. 8.

Replacing long-time coordinator Jason Wheeler, Foley most recently served as the Public Relations Manager for Brightway Insurance, a national insurance franchisor based in Jacksonville, and before that was in a public information role at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.









“Jason was the first person in this position and he truly made it his own, he made it special,” Foley said. “With a similar passion for serving the students of our county, I feel my experience will help provide the level of communication support our schools have thrived on for nearly a decade.”

Serving 15 years in Media and Public Relations management roles with Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Ga., and Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee, Foley provided communication expertise within the educational realm serving both institutions from 2006 to 2020, respectively.

“Sharing the stories of our children and their growth and success is something this office focuses on, first and foremost,” Superintendent Moore said. “Don provides a solid background in education communication and has a passion for helping tell the stories of our students.”

Previously working in government communication roles with the Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as serving the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, Foley’s resume showcases education and video production at the forefront.

A winner of a Best of Show award from the American Ad Federation for video promotion, as well as a producer of Emmy-nominated and Associated Press award-winning regional broadcasts, Foley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Foley and his wife, Terri, have been resident of Flagler County since 2022.

Foley joins current Flagler Schools Community Engagement Specialist Angela Dawson in providing communication services for the district.