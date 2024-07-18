Dominic F. Addesso, 1930-2024

Dominic F. Addesso passed away peacefully at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Fla., on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. He had shared 93 years of unconditional love, infectious laughter, and unforgettable memories with family and friends.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Domenick and Marie DeFelice Addesso, he was the only son to bless their household. Dominic grew up alongside his two sisters, Josephine and Anne Marie. After attending Brooklyn Tech High School, Dominic went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Coast Guard (1948) and then the United States Marine Corps from 1950 – 1952. Upon his Honorable Discharge and return home, he married his best friend, Angela (Lee), on October 12, 1952. The happy couple eventually settled in Rockaway, NJ to raise a family of their own. He was an entrepreneur at heart and had drive and spirit. Dominic successfully owned and operated several businesses in the Morris County area. After his children were grown, Dom and Lee retired to Palm Coast, FL, where they enjoyed spending time on their boat – Lady Lee, traveling around in their RV, and volunteering their time in the community.

Dominic will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his dedication to his community both in New Jersey and in Florida. His warmth, generosity, and steadfastness have left an indelible mark on all who knew him. Although we are deeply saddened by his passing, we take comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Angela, his son, Douglas, and his sister, Josephine DeLucia.

His legacy lives on forever in the hearts of his loving children, Dominic J. (Deborah) Addesso, Dianne A. (Dennis) Mack, and Joseph G. (Susan) Addesso; his cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Sean) Mahoney, Jennifer Addesso, Jaclyn (William D.) Robinson, Dominic M. Addesso, Anthony (Beth) Mack, Dena (Ryan) Boyle, Caroline (Jacob Piscadlo) Addesso, and Julia (Bryan) Roller; his treasured great-grands, Aiden and Graham Mahoney, Stella and Reese Robinson, and Hailey and Wyatt Mack; his adored sister, Anne Marie Pescherine; and many more dear extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Friday, July 12th from 10 – 12 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ. Funeral Service will begin promptly at 12 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Cemetery, Academy Street, Rockaway, NJ. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Dominic’s memory by way of www.inmemof.org to American Heart Association. Please leave a condolence, light a candle, and share your favorite memory of Dominic at www.normandean.com to continue to celebrate his life and let his light shine on.