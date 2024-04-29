Florida’s New Law Requiring Disclosure of AI in Political Ads Termed Weak

On the voting and elections front: Florida has become the latest state to require political candidates to disclose if they use generative artificial intelligence in their communications with voters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation on Friday.









The measure (HB 919) spells out how any political advertisement or election communication that contains images, video, audio, graphics or other digital content create in whole or in part with generative artificial intelligence “must prominently” include a disclaimer stating that it was created in whole or in part with AI.

Failure to do so would result in a first-degree misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to a year in jail.

At least five other states have passed laws regulating “deepfakes” in political advertising, according to Public Citizen.

But one watchdog group believes that the Florida Legislature could have gone much further in addressing AI in political ads.

“The disclaimer required by this bill is weak and unclear and fails to adequately inform Floridians of the dangerous disinformation to which they’re exposed,” said Amy Keith, the executive director of Common Cause, in a statement on Friday. “And the bill has no safety valve to take down manipulated and misleading political advertisements as fast as possible. As a result, Florida voters won’t have any meaningful protection.”

Keith went on to say that, “No eligible Florida voter should be deprived of their right to vote due to confusion, manipulation, or intimidation. Despite this law’s lack of protection for voters, we will continue to educate Floridians, combat election disinformation, and work to protect all voters across the state.”

The law takes effect on July 1.

–Michael Moline, Florida Phoenix