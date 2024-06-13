Blaming Satan, Ex-Marine Calls Violent Standoff With Deputies a ‘Psychotic Break’; Judge Denies Bond for Now

Robert Detherow, the 55-year-old former Marine at the center of a six-hour standoff with police last week that included rants demanding the arrest of Sheriff Rick Staly, threats and obscene gestures against a deputy and hurling a glass bottle at her, said today that he was suffering “a psychotic break” brought on by PTSD.

Detherow and other witnesses in court today shed a lot more light on the June 5 incident where sheriff’s deputies again displayed considerable restraint in the face of repeated violence–against a deputy, against a robot, in verbal and physical gestures and, at the end in reckless defiance in the face of armed deputies–before seizing and arresting him.









All along, there’d been a firearm on a mantle in the house, a rocket launcher in a closet, and a large arsenal of rifles and handguns in a locked safe. After his arrest, Detherow unleashed a string of verbal attacks on the arresting deputy.

“I don’t know what I said. I was having a psychotic break. Obviously I needed help,” Detherow said, after Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis asked him if he’d threatened the life of Sheriff’s deputy Necole Marsan, if he’d threatened to dismember her, rape her and torture her for billions of years.

He did remember telling her he’d torture her for 385 billion years. “I believe I said I was the devil or Satan, sir,” he told Lewis. “I don’t remember very much of it, sir. I was having a bad day. I have PTSD. I was in four wars. I was in Desert Storm, Desert Shield. I served three years in Afghanistan. So I did 2006–the person I replaced was killed. After that I did 2007, and in the year 2008 I lost almost 40 people on my team.”









Lewis did not have Detherow’s record. But official Defense Department casualty records indicate that in all of 2008, the Marine Corps lost 23 people in hostile situations and three in non-hostile situations, making his claim less than credible. In a FlaglerLive interview in 2017, Detherow said he had served as a National Guard reservist as an MP, in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, four deployments in Afghanistan.

Detherow was in court this afternoon as his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Troy Parker, argued against a motion by the state to keep Detherow in jail without bond. Parker was not successful: Detherow will stay in jail without bond.

Detherow faces a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two third-degree felony charges stemming from the confrontation at 94 Forsythe Lane on June 5. The charges are not so severe that they would not normally draw reasonable bond. But Lewis argued that “the behavior is so erratic and so unusual in this situation and the threats were so vile and vulgar” that absent a mental evaluation, he should not be released.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins agreed.

“The allegations with regard to this incident describe behavior that’s not only dangerous, but completely irrational,” the judge said. Detherow “chose to escalate the response by law enforcement for no apparent reason in ways that not only put the community in danger and the law enforcement officers specifically, but put him in danger, for reasons that relate to his post traumatic stress is what I’ve heard.” In videos he’d posted three days before and in statements he made to law enforcement during the standoff, Detherow had made allusions to suicide-by cop.









Perkins said he had no evidence regarding Detherow’s PTSD, his mental health history or any psychiatric issues. His attorney presented none. So the judge could not go on Detherow’s account that he “needed help.”

“My obligation is to keep the community, law enforcement and the defendant safe,” Perkins said. “I’m not going to risk this type of incident happening again, even though guns have been taken away, thank God for that. But he can still get guns or borrow guns, or whatever. So I think we need information.”

A sheriff’s deputy testified today that he had retrieved numerous firearms–he couldn’t remember the exact number–including “several Russian-type SKS rifles, 7.62 caliber, several handguns, we have two whole bags of ammunition, various ammunition. There was an MP40 semi-automatic weapon, several magazines filled, several 30-round magazines.”

They were all kept in a safe. Detherow on Wednesday provided the safe combination to John LeMaster, the Sheriff’s Office’s general counsel, who secured a risk protection order that gave the sheriff the authority to seize all weapons and ammunition from Detherow’s possession or property.









Not kept in a safe was a small rocket launcher. That one was “in one of the closets in the home.” And a handgun was found on a mantle. “There was one revolver in the open during the initial incident,” the deputy testified.

Detherow said he hadn’t used the handguns in three years. He doesn’t like the sound they make.

Today he spoke clearly, directly, unemotionally but sincerely, with none of the shrillness he’d displayed in five brief videos he’d made three days before the stand-off. In those videos he’d asked people to gather near his home with bibles or torahs or korans, and in which he ranted–the word describes the behavior–about his son’s arrest in March by sheriff’s deputies, how it violated his son’s and his own Fourth Amendment rights, how Sheriff Staly should be arrested, and how the country was on the road to perdition. (See: “Ex-Marine Had It In for Sheriff Staly As He Compared Son’s Arrest to Donald Trump’s in a ‘Dying’ America.”

Today he conceded that he had said and done some of the viler things authorities described, but attributed them to “satan” and his psychotic. He disputed the claim that he’d taken out his penis and masturbated in front of deputy Marsan, saying his penis “popped out” of his overalls and he wasn;t wearing underwear. He was just trying to pop it back in.

Marsan herself had testified at length about what she’d witnessed, in sum restating much of what she’d reported in Detherow’s arrest report. Detherow testified that when he requested medical attention at the scene, Marsan only drove him around after a long wait to where paramedics had taken up positions. The paramedics asked him cursory questions and concluded he was declining medical attention, which Detherow disputed. He said he was “ignored.”









At the jail, he was evaluated and Baker Acted at SMA in Daytona Beach for six days, lending credence to some psychological issues. Perkins said he was not discounting those issues. But he had to rule on the state’s motion based on the evidence presented today, not on speculative or unverified claims. In essence, he was gently chiding the defense for not having provided that evidence to buttress Detherow’s case, if indeed he has a history of treatment at the VA, of psychotic issues, and PTSD.

“I am just in a fact and information vacuum,” the judge told the attorneys. “I need information about the cause. If this is related to a PTSD incident, the cause of that, the treatment that’s being provided, the likelihood that it’s going to happen again, things along those lines so that we can fashion some type of a pretrial release that addresses those concerns and those issues. So do I think he needs to remain in custody permanently? No. But I do need more information so that we can fashion something that makes some sense.”

To that end, the judge is leaving the door open for a subsequent hearing where the defense can present that evidence. Meanwhile, Detherow remains at the Flagler County jail on no bond, alongside his son, Hunter Detherow–also an ex-Marine–who was arrested in March on charges of stabbing one man and beating another after he was offended by remarks one of them had made about Jesus. The younger Detherow is being held on $300,000 bond.

“In the meantime, I don’t want this to get any worse,” Perkins said.