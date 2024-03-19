Ex-Marine Offended By Jesus Joke Repeatedly Stabs One Man and Pummels Another at Palm Harbor Circle K

Hunter Detherow, a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine, is at the Flagler County jail on $300,000 bond following accusations that he repeatedly stabbed one man and beat up another after a discussion on religion took a bad turn at the Circle K at Palm Harbor near midnight Sunday.

Don, 49, and John, 51 (their names have been changed) are friends. Sunday night they rode their electric bike to the Circle K convenience store. Detherow was outside. Don stayed outside with the bikes, thinking the man “suspicious.” John went inside to get a few drinks. Detherow then approached Don and the two started talking about bikes, then about religion. Before long, John joined them and the discussion continued.









John told Detherow that Don practices Buddhism, and when Detherow was talking about his own religious views, Don–according to John–cut him off, and someone made what to Detherow may have sounded like a dismissive quip about Jesus. He was “infuriated,” according to his arrest report, and a verbal argument started. (Don would later tell sheriff’s deputies that he at no time heard a rude comment from John.)

John tried to deescalate the situation, only for Detherow allegedly to start attacking John, who ended up on his back on the ground as Detherow pummeled him.

When Don came to his friend’s aid, Detherow allegedly turned and attacked him before the two friends managed to grab their bikes and leave the scene. Detherow disappeared on foot through the woods. Back home, the two friends took an assessment of their injuries and called 911.

Don at first didn’t realize that he’d been stabbed. He had a laceration to the left side of his face, “a minimum pf three deep lacerations to his left back shoulder,” a sheriff’s report states, “and a puncture wound to the left side of his abdominal area.” He had also been bleeding from his ear. He was transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach









John wasn’t stabbed, but he had a large contusion and swelling on his lower back, a bruise on his right side near the kidney, and reddish bruising on his chest. He was complaining of pain and having trouble breathing, thinking he had a broken rib, but declined medical help.

Surveillance video and the two men’s descriptions of the alleged assailant, including a distinctive neck tattoo, helped the investigation: within the hour, deputies were at Detherow’s door at 94 Forsythe Lane, the house his parents have owned for about seven years. After he was read his miranda rights, he asked for an attorney and all questions stopped.