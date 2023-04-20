Where DeSantis Goes and Who He Sees Is None of Your Business: Lawmakers Approve Secrecy

The Florida Senate on Wednesday approved a controversial measure that would shield travel records of the governor and other state leaders. The proposal also would withhold from the public names of certain guests at the governor’s mansion.
The Senate voted 28-12 to pass the measure (SB 1616), which would create a public-records exemption for information held by law-enforcement agencies related to “security or transportation services” provided to the governor, the governor’s immediate family, the lieutenant governor, Cabinet members, the House speaker, the Senate president and the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
The exemption also would apply to other people if requested by the governor or other state leaders for security reasons. The exemption would apply to trips already taken. The bill also would prevent disclosure of information related to mansion security operations, including information about screenings and clearances of people visiting the mansion on non-government issues.
Bill sponsor Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, said the bill “clarifies” an existing public-records exemption about surveillance and security measures.
“The governor’s political life and private life are under a microscope, so there’s an inordinate amount of public-information requests that the FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) has to sort through and figure out how they’re going to provide the information,” Martin said. “So, this streamlines their process.”
Democrats unsuccessfully sought a change that would have allowed records about the governor’s travels to be released one month after the conclusion of trips.
Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office already “stonewalls” many public-records requests and the bill would make it “even easier” for him to not provide information. “He lives in a government building. He gets government-paid transportation. He is supposedly running for president all over the country,” Polsky said. “We should be able to see if he is flying on our dime or a donor’s dime.” The proposal still needs approval from the House.
–News Service of Florida
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Once again a political rip on our governor. Is that all you sore losers can come up with? The people of Florida have spoken, In stead of the democrats, trying to find a good candidate to run, they choose to keep complaining, and picking poor people. Washed up, has beens & the other is on trail for fraud. I hope our governor doesnt run fot president next year, we need him here in Florida, to finish what he started. Sorry boys, I know the truth hurts, But the GOP rules Florida, thats why everyone & his brothers are coming here. Thier sick and tiered of the high taxes, crime, and all the democratic lies, and failures!
Wow says
So much democracy! He’s our employee. This is shameful.
Wobie says
Guess the Governor does everything where the “sun don’t shine”. He’s one sneaky snake. Welcome to Free Florida.
Marek says
Getting closer and closer to Putin.
For Real says
Florida State Senate does whatever DeSantis throws at them. He sure is making this State very undesirable. DeSantis is so well educated but he sure isn’t business smart attacking one of the largest employers in the state Disney. If they pull out of Florida the taxpayers can all thank DeSantis.
This is what happens when you give a small person political power.