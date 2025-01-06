Deputy Strikes Michael McDermott, 38, with Patrol Car After Cyclist Is Seen Pulling Gun During Traffic Stop

On January 4, just before midnight, Deputy Christopher Murphy was conducting patrols in the W-Section of Palm Coast when he observed a male, later identified as Michael McDermott, 38, on the sidewalk alongside Pine Lakes Parkway standing next to a bicycle on the ground. Deputy Murphy attempted contact with McDermott, but McDermott picked up the bike and began to ride away.

Deputy Murphy activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop on McDermott. McDermott appeared to comply, slowing down enough for Deputy Murphy to stop and exit his car, only to then pedal quickly way and, turning onto Westminster Drive.









Deputy Murphy got back into his patrol vehicle and attempted to catch up with McDermott. As Deputy Murphy turned onto Westminster Drive, he observed McDermott pulling a firearm out of his pants. Dep. Murphy, fearing that McDermott would engage him with the firearm, struck McDermott with his vehicle, ejecting him from the bicycle and causing him to drop the firearm.

Dep. Murphy then secured McDermott without further incident with the assistance of Deputy Michael Anderson, who had arrived as backup within seconds of the incident.

A 9-millimeter Ruger firearm was recovered near McDermott, who was also wearing a holster for the weapon.

McDermott was arrested for Assault or Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting an Officer with Violence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was transported to Advent Health Palm Coast Parkway due to a minor injury to his right ankle. After being treated and released and was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

McDermott has an extensive arrest history in Flagler County since 2013 and at the time of this arrest had been released from the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on December 17, 2024 after served a 90-day sentence for Possession of Fentanyl.