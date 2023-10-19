Flagler County Commissioner David Sullivan Gets NAACP ‘Engagement’ Award

Flagler County Commissioner David Sullivan was honored by the local branch of the NAACP on October 14 when he was presented with the “Community Engagement Award” during its Freedom Fund Awards Luncheon.

“In appreciation for your commitment to going above and beyond, doing the hard work to ensure NAACP continues to ‘Thrive, Together, Through It All,’” the award states.









Other awards were presented for Educational Excellence, Communication and Civic Engagement, as well as Student Scholarship Fundraiser. Senator Rosalind Osgood (District 32, Broward) was the keynote speaker.

County’s Human Resources Director Pamela Wu Obtains Certificate

“This was a very nice event, and I was truly honored,” Sullivan said. “While this award was presented to me, I really feel it is because of the entire Flagler County Board of County Commissioners.”

Human Resources Director Pamela Wu has completed courses provided by the Training Institute for Workplace Investigators that teach the core knowledge and skills required to perform impartial workplace investigations. She is now titled an Association of Workplace Investigators Certificate Holder (AWI-CH).

“I am very honored to be a certificate holder,” Wu said. “This training will allow me to better serve all Flagler County employees.”

Wu was required to take and pass a series of three proctored exams to assess her knowledge of the materials taught, interviewing skills, and analysis and report writing skills before receiving her certificate.

“Recognizing the importance in this critical area is a testament to Pam’s dedication to ensuring a fair and equitable work environment for all,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Her pursuit of knowledge and skills not only enhances our organization’s ability to handle workplace issues effectively but also demonstrates her commitment to professional growth.”









The Association of Workplace Investigators, founded in 2009, is a professional membership association for attorneys, human resource professionals, private investigators, and many others who conduct, manage, or have a professional interest in workplace investigations.

“Obtaining a certificate means that the student has demonstrated success at achieving the stated learning outcomes of the training program,” the Association of Workplace Investigators website states. “By training and evaluating workplace investigators, AWI is fulfilling its mission of enhancing the quality of impartial workplace investigations.”