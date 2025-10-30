Daniel VanDeusen Named Flagler Fire Rescue’s Interim Deputy Chief

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker has named Daniel VanDeusen – formerly battalion chief – to the position of Interim Deputy Chief following the promotion of Percy Sayles, who previously held that position, to Deputy County Administrator.

“I have tremendous faith in Daniel VanDeusen and think he will do very well in this position,” Tucker said. “It is a lot of responsibility, but he already had a lot of responsibility and has capably managed and executed everything that has been asked of him.”

VanDeusen was hired in 2005 as a probationary Firefighter EMT. He is only member of Flagler County Fire Rescue to have climbed the ladder from the bottom rung to second in command – nearly the top.

“I am thrilled with the opportunities and challenges the position of Deputy Fire Chief will present me,” VanDeusen said. “I am grateful for the faith Chief Tucker has in me to assist him in growing and improving Fire Rescue for the benefit of our residents.”

Tucker, who took the position of Chief for Flagler County in 2021, quickly saw VanDeusen’s promise as a leader. He was one of two promoted that year – along with Barry Brady – from Lieutenant to Battalion Chief out 10 applicants within the organization who took the comprehensive four-day test.

Tucker, at the time, said that the Battalion Chief position is one of the most critical in the agency, because they are individually responsible for the management of shift operations and have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively lead the staff.

Despite the glowing review, VanDuesen continued his leadership training and in 2024 graduated from the Emergency Services Leadership Institute (ESLI), sponsored and hosted by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. The program was designed to address the present-day leadership issues that affect mid-level through chief fire officers.

“It was a great experience to learn from experts within the targeted curriculum,” VanDeusen said in 2024. “It has provided me with new tools to bring to the table.”

Participants are required to complete six of the seven areas of study that are offered:

Human Resources and Labor Relations

Personal Qualities, Leadership, and the Organization

Government Relations and Public Policy

Marketing Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Finance and Budgeting

Emergency Management

Community Risk Reduction

While each course can serve as an independent and specific educational experience, they serve collectively as a foundation for emerging fire services leaders as they advance towards promotion within their respective agencies, according to the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association website.

“Deputy Chief VanDuesen has always been committed to his personal and professional development,” Tucker said. “Flagler County Fire Rescue and he support and encourage all our men and women to endeavor to reach their full potential. He not only talks the talk, he walks the walk.”