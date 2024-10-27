Portions of East Drain Street in Bunnell Will Be Renamed in Honor of Former Commissioner Daisy Henry

Following a vote by the Bunnell City Commission in July, Bunnell government will rename a portion of East Drain Street in the south part of the city after Daisy Henry, the long-time city commissioner and a local icon who was all but synonymous with life around and beyond Drain Street. The street will be called Daisy Henry Street.

That ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Drain Street and South Pine St. in Bunnell, with ample parking near Carver Gym.









Henry died on May 3 at 77. The City Commission’s resolution cited Henry’s “active role in her community, the George Washington Carver Gym” on East Drain Street, her lifelong advocacy for children and youth, her 14 years of service on the commission–from 1999 to 2013–and other accomplishments.

The addresses of record for all properties on the portion of East Drain Street that will take on Henry’s name will legally remain East Drain Street to prevent the financial impact to those citizens and businesses there, the city decided, and to keep them from “having to update letterhead/stationary/ business cards, utility accounts, mortgage documents, voter registrations, passports, state identification cards, drivers licenses and any other account or official document which could be affected by a legal property readdressing.”

The city obtain additional signage to be installed on all Stop signs with street name identification signage. The signage will have a brown background with white lettering. All Alternate street name signage will be placed below the signage of the official street name. (As a model, the Florida Department of Transportation is doing likewise with the partial renaming of portions of State Road A1A for Jimmy Buffett.)

The Nov. 1 ceremony will include speeches by members of the commission, and the unveiling of the street sign at 8:45 a.m. The Henry family will host light refreshments at the Versie Lee Mitchell Community Center, 405 E. Drain Street (aka: Daisy Henry Street) following the ceremony. You are welcome to join them to share your memories about Daisy Henry.