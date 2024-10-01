19th Annual Creekside Festival on Oct. 5 and 6 at Princess Place Preserve

The 19th Annual Creekside Music Arts & Food Festival takes place at Princess Place Preserve, Palm Coast on October 5, and 6.

“This year’s Creekside Festival will be the biggest and best event we’ve ever had with over 100 vendors, 30 food trucks and 40 craft vendors,” said Kirk Keller, Flagler Broadcasting’s vice president for events. Keller saw Puppy Pals while watching America’s Got Talent and decided that was the national act needed for Creekside. Puppy Pals Live is an action-packed comedy act featuring a variety of rescue dogs that love to perform. Their shows will be at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. each day.









Non-stop country music all weekend. Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m. with Ashley Estevez and at 2 p.m. with Southern Chaos. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s The Slickwood Band, and from 2 to 5 p.m. it’s Hayfire.

The First Responders’ 4th Annual Chili Challenge has a lot more challengers since Sheriff Rick Staly’s “Green Roof Inn Chefs” won the People’s Choice Award three years in a row. The Bunnell Police Department and Palm Coast Fire Department are both ganging up to take the trophy that Staly so proudly displays. For a small donation festival goers can taste and vote on Saturday only from noon until the chili is all gone.

The Sheriff’s Fast Draw competition is back where you can be a (safe) gunslinger for the day. Noah’s Landing interactive animal experience returns with everything from llamas and bunnies to chickens and donkeys. A hit for all ages. Charlie Cracker brings back his authentic moonshine still with live music and old Florida stories – some might be true! You’ll find Charlie at the “Creekside Beer Garden” with Staly still hot on his trail.

Stop by the Princess Lodge to vote in the People’s Choice Award for the Flagler Palm Coast High School student photography contest presented by the Flagler County Cultural Council. Gates Open at 9 a.m. Adults $10. Kids 12 & under are Free. Parking is Free! Proceeds benefit local charities. More details at www.flaglerbroadcasting.com