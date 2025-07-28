A Perplexed Flagler Beach Hears Vague County ‘Options’ to Pay for Beach Protection After Sales Tax Plan Collapse

Kim Carney, the county commissioner who played a significant role in defeating the proposed sales tax increase to finance a comprehensive beach-protection plan, went to the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday with five options from which the city could choose to protect its own beach.

“It is going to take a team effort, and we are here to help in any way we can,” Carney said.

Four of the options would require Flagler Beach to impose a new tax or fee on its residents. The fifth would have the city supporting a 2026 referendum to raise the sales tax–the very option the County Commission could have approved by vote, and that Carney opposed.

The options and Carney’s appearance alongside top county administrative staff created a strange dynamic, leaving some commissioners perplexed. The County Commission had neither drafted nor agreed to the four options. Nor had it delegated Carney to Flagler Beach or directed the county administration to present them.

The lack of clarity is illustrative of the disarray in county beach policy following the defeat of the sales tax proposal–a disarray the county administration had little to do with, and to which Carney’s appearance in the city was contributing for lack of her commission’s official imprint. She addressed the city commission only briefly. She let Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas carry the water.

“So which one of these options has your board said to move forward on?” Commissioner Eric Cooley asked Salinas.

Salinas deflected. Cooley tried again. “So you were given direction from the board to come to Flagler Beach and say you all got to pay for that portion. Your board had a consensus on that?” Cooley asked.

“The board hasn’t, as a board, said, Go to Flagler Beach. This is what we as staff have calculated and wanted to share with you,” Salinas said. What he did not say was that this was Carney’s push, not the board’s. “This is the numbers that if you want to participate, and since we don’t have all the funding, this is what’s up, what’s needed in order to complete this project.”

“Am I correct in understanding that the cost for our beach renourishment is now shifting 100 percent to our city for reach one in our portion of reach two?” Mayor Patti King, who has a habit of pithily cutting to the heart of the matter, asked. Reach one and Reach two are the two segments of beach fully or partially in the city.

She was correct. Salinas again deflected at first, but eventually said: “You need to participate in providing the funding for the portions that you are responsible [for] from the Flagler Beach perspective,” Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas said.

Cooley had trouble squaring the presentation or “options” with the county so recently refusing to endorse the sales-tax approach that had won Flagler Beach’s support and the support of many municipal officials elsewhere. The options left him cold, and suspicious.

“I view this program as quickly becoming disproportionate and unequitable, because that does not align with who is on the beach,” Cooley said, repeating his contention, backed up by county tourism data, that the majority of visitors to the beach in Flagler Beach are from Palm Coast. “I can get behind a plan that is fair and equitable. I can get behind that, but I can’t get behind a plan that doesn’t accurately represent and spread out costs of who’s actually using the beach.”

Faced with the options, Commissioners Rick Belhumeur and Scott Spradley both said they were not really options, except for the sales tax proposal. “There’s one option, and there’s four that fall away by the wayside, from my perspective, with the one option being the referendum,” Spradley said.

As perplexity piled up, Deputy County Attorney Sean Moylan finally addressed the matter, summing it up succinctly, and putting it back on Carney (who had also played a key role in causing Moylan’s withdrawal from contention for the county attorney job.) “We weren’t intending for you to make any sort of decisions, or we weren’t also preferring one option over another,” Moylan told the commissioners. “Everything is up in the air. This was an initial outreach from Commissioner Carney. This is her district in the county commission. We wanted to engage in initial conversation. Nothing’s decided. We are struggling ourselves with funding the other parts of our coastline and how to fund that. And we’ve been struggling through this for several budget cycles now, and things are very much up in the air.”

He said the county “cobbled together” just over $8 million in beach-management money for the coming year. Salinas’s presentation outlined further needs, now that there is no sales tax in place. Those needs added up to an annual $1.387 million a year the city would have to put up for its share of beach management and maintenance.

“We weren’t coming here to surprise you or ambush you or anything,” Moylan continued. “It’s just an initial outreach to you. Keep in mind, the projects that have been done in your town so far, that is, the Army Corps and the non-federal tapers on either side, have been done without any payment from your residents. It’s been the federal government, different agencies of the state government, and some local funding. And I think everyone agrees it’s been a tremendous success so far.” More beach reconstruction is ahead, he said, north and south of the Army Corps zone, again without contributions from Flagler Beach. As for the $1.387 million, it’s just “brainstorming,” he said.

Commission Chair Andy Dance had been watching the meeting on YouTube. “Sean summed it up perfectly, they should have started with Shawn and ended with Sean,” he said. But the failure of the sales tax vote does amplify the county’s beach-management challenge ahead, Dance said. “Each year moving forward, it’ll be significantly more difficult.”

The presentation, he said, was intended “not to be heavy-handed from the commission but to reach out to the municipalities and show them the options we have, and this one was specific to Flagler Beach.”

One member of the public who addressed the commission stressed that the beach is a countywide amenity, not just a city amenity. Another wanted Carney to “explain why she doesn’t support the half-cent sales tax.”