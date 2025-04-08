County Buys Into $110 Million Speculative Sports Complex Palm Coast Voters Rejected in November

Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance started Monday’s workshop with a whoohoo-like fist pump as if he were a soccer match. He might as well have been. An hour later he and his four colleagues were green-lighting a plan for $110 million sports complex that would require the county to pay $6 million a year to the private entity that would build and run it.

The plan was first proposed last year in Palm Coast, for the city’s yet-inaccessible west side, as a $93 million public-private partnership. The City Council sought to change the city’s charter through a referendum to enable the partnership. The charter currently bars that sort of arrangement because it requires a hefty long-term financial commitment.









The referendum decisively failed.

Unbowed, city and county officials worked to shift the arrangement under the County Commission’s umbrella. The sports complex would still be in Palm Coast. But in what amounted to an end-run around the referendum, the county would be the financial and political sponsor, since the county is not constrained by Palm Coast’s financial limitations.

The cost of the complex has since risen by almost $20 million and will likely continue rising. But Jason Boudrie, owner of Synergy Sports Global, who had presented the plan to Palm Coast last year, got what he wanted on Monday: a commitment from the county to work toward a memorandum of understanding that will obligate the county to the project, specify the funding partnership and nail down a pre-construction agreement.

The referendum’s failure in Palm Coast was never mentioned by Boudrie, by commissioners or by Amy Lukasic, the county’s tourism director, who introduced the concept at the workshop.









Boudrie’s presentation was largely the same as the one he made in Palm Coast, with the same sort of numbers–as remarkably rosy as they were speculative–projecting millions of dollars in revenue from the complex, and hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Commissioners liked what they heard, so did the audience, which applauded the commission’s decision once it gave its consensus to proceed.

“We are a tourism community, and youth sports is a part of tourism. It’s a huge, multi million dollar business,” Tiffany Wiggen, the recreational director at Florida elite, said. “We need more of that. We need more of the ability to host more families, more teams, more events here in our area.” It’s not just soccer, she said. “It could be so many things other than just soccer.”

No timeline was offered for the project, which depends on the completion of the “loop road” connecting Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway through what the city refers to as its “westward expansion.” The road has not yet begun construction. It is not fully funded. There has been no master plan for the development of the west side. But the sports complex would be planted there.

There’s little question that Palm Coast and Flagler County are short on sports fields and other recreation spaces. The county on Monday signaled that it was happily turning to an untested and financially risky approach to fill the gap: it cannot find $6 million to manage the county’s beaches short of an increase in the sales tax. But it appears ready to commit to a $6 million-a-year lease payment to underwrite the sports complex.









The paradox was not tested on Monday: Dance set the tone for a cheerleading workshop, and stuck to it despite the “nerves and the angst” he alluded to in reference to the project. It was an unusually uncritical session for the commission chair.

Boudrie said his company has “a lot of experience, a lot of expertise.”

The three examples he listed in a powerpoint, a 500-acre, $100 million park in Lake County “is still in conversation, kind of like what we are here.” Another, a 150,000 square foot indoor complex in Sebring valued at $80 to $90 million “is a little bit further along.”

The third, the Alachua County Sports and Event Center, opened in 2024. Boudrie listed it as a $45 million project. But it was funded by the Alachua County Commission with a $30 million loan backed by tourist tax revenue, $3 million from Viking Companies, a commercial real estate investment firm, and $2.32 million from the state. (Three of the companies Viking owns in Gainesville were in bankruptcy, Gainesville’s Main Street Daily News reported last year.)

The Palm Coast sports complex would have 20 fields (16 turf, four grass, all lit), including a 2,500 to 3,500-capacity stadium, and an indoor facility with 10 full-size multi-use courts (or 24 volleyball courts, or 30 to 36 pickleball courts). The facility could also host trade shows, graduations and other non-sports events, plus space for physical therapy, medical rehab, fitness space for the community, restaurants, and so on. (The Gainesville indoor facility is 120,000 square feet with 10 basketball courts, 18 volleyball courts, and so on.)









“The worst thing in the world is going out to a soccer tournament and it’s just grass and nothing else, right?” Boudrie said. “So, having shade structures, having playgrounds, having places for kids to go, and, you know, safety netting and that sort of thing.”

He said several youth sports organizations have submitted letters of intent to show their interest in using the eventual facility, including one from the president of a cornhole organization, one from Orlando-based Dynasty Hoops, and one from Sporting Club Jacksonville.

“We probably have about a half a year calendar already full,” he said, albeit without explaining how, in a facility as nonexistent as its first architectural drawings (or its access road), or specifying whether the entire facility would be booked for half a year or just some of its spaces.

He also projected revenue of $30 to $35 million worth of naming rights, not including local advertisers, and annual revenue of $4.3 million in the first year, rising to $6.1 million in the fifth year. The naming rights would be based on one lead sponsor paying $1.5 million a year for 10 years, four sponsors paying $250,000 a year for five years, another four paying $200,000 a year each, and so on. He did not provide a named example of one such interested sponsor.

Boudrie’s numbers appear at odds with the one example of a facility he had referred to–the Alachua sports complex, where the county commission has continued to pour money. While the facility landed the 2025 World Masters Athletics event, the county contributed $1 million in tax dollars to underwrite the event, and requested $2.75 million in a state appropriation, which the legislature provided. It was vetoed by the governor. It isn’t clear why the sponsorships, advertising and other revenue Boudrie described as part of these kinds of facilities’ economics still made taxpayer subsidies necessary.









“There is a pathway to develop this without the county, with any of the municipalities having to go out to bond or to overextend themselves,” Boudrie said. “There is no tax increase through a public private partnership.” Lease payments notwithstanding.

As he described it, local government would provide land and lease it to the private company at no cost. The company would build the complex and lease it back to the local government–at the annual cost of $6 million. (Palm Coast’s entire parks and recreation budget, including park facilities maintenance, is less than $6 million this year.) A private company would operate the facility, which would be heavily indebted at that point. Usage fees would be calibrated accordingly. Local community sports groups and non-profits would get a break on fees.

“And so from there, what we wanted to look at was, in addition to being able to support itself, can the facility support its own debt?” Boudrie said.

He then made entirely speculative projections: “Direct spending of about $48 million in year one, another $30 million of indirect spending, which gives you about $80 million of total economic impact for the region from there,” he said. That would generate county sales tax revenue of $400,000 and tourism tax revenue of $780,000, he claimed. In other words, the sports complex alone, in direct and indirect impact, would generate almost a fifth of the county’s total tourist tax revenue. (None of those figures were independently verified.)

He projected $800,000 in operating income for the facility, or the equivalent of $2,200 per day in fees charged to users, plus naming rights revenue of “about $5.1 million,” he said, seeing the facility in the black after year two, “and it will return a modest amount back to the county.” He said his company won’t ask the county to move forward “until we have a pretty good idea of where our sponsorships are, where our commitments are for tournaments and events.”









Those figures also rely on improbable projections of visitors just to the complex: 250,000 to 400,000 in the first year (or nearly half the entire number of visitors to Flagler County last year) and 100,000 to 125,000 room nights booked in the first year–or an average of 273 bookings per night in a county with fewer than 20 hotels and motels.

Boudrie clarified: the facility would be used by locals Monday through Thursday, and by visitors the other three days. So those room nights would be generated on the three weekend nights, at a rate of 640 to 800 rooms per night.

“The beauty of this project is that it would spur more hotels, more rooms to be by the sports complex,” Lukasik, the county’s tourism director, said.

The projections stretch over many years and take no account of a possible economic downturn or natural disasters that could significantly affect revenue. A member of the public cautiously suggested that the agreement should include a bond agreement in case the private company bails and leaves the facility “in shambles.”

Commissioner Greg Hansen wondered what the complex’s impact be on the Indian Trails Sports Complex and other such amenities in Palm Coast and the county? Boudrie said the fields would complement each other.

In 30 years, the county would assume ownership of the facility.

The public-private model was introduced three years ago, Boudrie said, revealing that the model’s viability is largely untested, at least when applied to sports complexes. “There’s none that could have gone fully through the development process and are operating,” he said of the planned facilities he enumerated. (The model has been used to build public infrastructure.)

Members of the public who spoke were enthused. An event organizer described herself as “all in.” Several were sports organization representatives from the region.

Agnes Lightfoot, who leads the Friends of Tennis organization in Palm Coast, said the facility could end the need for high school graduations to be held in Volusia County. “The indoor facility really nails it,” Dance said. In his view, it would rally public support.

John Phillips, the new president of the Palm Coast-Flagler Chamber of Commerce and the former athletic director at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, among his several involvements with sports and sports tourism, suggested to the county not to wait: “If you follow the newspaper, the city of Daytona Beach has proposed to build an approximately $100 million sports complex west of Daytona Beach that’s starting to encroach on our territory.”

With that, Dance’s cheer at the opening of the workshop was echoed by his colleagues’ consensus.