FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

County Commission Sets Committee Assignments for Coming Year

| | Leave a Comment

The County Commission just before the chairmanship switched to Andy Dance. (© FlaglerLive)
The County Commission just before the chairmanship switched to Andy Dance. (© FlaglerLive)

The Flagler County Commission has selected its committee assignments for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Committee assignments to these important boards provide county commissioners with community input, expertise, and diverse viewpoints that help the Board of County Commissioners make informed decisions.




Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance selected five committee assignments for 2023 where he will be the designee, as well as two committees where he will serve as alternate. He serves on the following committees: Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee; Flagler County Tourist Development Council; Northeast Florida Regional Council; River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization; School Planning Oversight Committee; and as an alternate for the Family Life Center; and, the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board.

“I served on these committees last year, though several were as the alternate,” Dance said. “As the commission chair, I feel it is important to participate as the designee for critical regional organizations like the Northeast Florida Regional Council and the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization, plus our Tourist Development Council.”

Vice Chair Leann Pennington has a full slate, serving on five committees as the designee and another six as the alternate. She is the designee for the Canvassing Board, the Family Life Center, the Flagler County Cultural Council, the George Washington Carver Center Governance Board, and the Heritage Crossroads Committee. She also serves as an alternate on the following committees: Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia; Small County Coalition; Value Adjustment Board; and the Workforce Development Board of Flagler and Volusia Counties.

Commissioner Chair Greg Hansen serves on the following committees: Florida Agricultural Museum Board; Friends of A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byways Group; A1A Scenic Pride; Management Advisory Group for GTMNERR; Small County Coalition; Town of Marineland CRA Board; the Value Adjustment Board; and as an alternate for River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (as a voting member pending reorganization approval by Governor Ron DeSantis) and the Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.




Commissioner David Sullivan serves on three committees: Northeast Florida Regional Council; School Planning Oversight Committee; and the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board. He also serves as an alternate on three committees: the Canvassing Board; Flagler County Cultural Council; and the Flagler County Tourist Development Council.

Commissioner Donald O’Brien serves on six committees as the designee: Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia; Library Board of Trustees; Public Safety Coordinating Council; and the Workforce Development Board of Flagler and Volusia Counties.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$7000Raised $4666 towards the $7000 target.$4666Raised $4666 towards the $7000 target.67%
Thank you for being among the 25,000 readers who stop by here every day: You depend on FlaglerLive for reliable, fearless reporting and analysis you cannot get anywhere else. But like freedom, serious journalism depends on its advocates to survive. That means you. That means more than thoughts and good wishes are needed. As a challenging 2024 looms, take a stand for integrity and have a direct voice in fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor: Become a Friend of FlaglerLive, a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donations are tax deductible since FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donate by clicking anywhere in this box. Think of it as buying a scoop, in every sense of the term!  
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.
   

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.