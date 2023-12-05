County Commission Sets Committee Assignments for Coming Year

The Flagler County Commission has selected its committee assignments for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Committee assignments to these important boards provide county commissioners with community input, expertise, and diverse viewpoints that help the Board of County Commissioners make informed decisions.









Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance selected five committee assignments for 2023 where he will be the designee, as well as two committees where he will serve as alternate. He serves on the following committees: Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee; Flagler County Tourist Development Council; Northeast Florida Regional Council; River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization; School Planning Oversight Committee; and as an alternate for the Family Life Center; and, the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board.

“I served on these committees last year, though several were as the alternate,” Dance said. “As the commission chair, I feel it is important to participate as the designee for critical regional organizations like the Northeast Florida Regional Council and the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization, plus our Tourist Development Council.”

Vice Chair Leann Pennington has a full slate, serving on five committees as the designee and another six as the alternate. She is the designee for the Canvassing Board, the Family Life Center, the Flagler County Cultural Council, the George Washington Carver Center Governance Board, and the Heritage Crossroads Committee. She also serves as an alternate on the following committees: Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia; Small County Coalition; Value Adjustment Board; and the Workforce Development Board of Flagler and Volusia Counties.

Commissioner Chair Greg Hansen serves on the following committees: Florida Agricultural Museum Board; Friends of A1A Scenic and Historic Coastal Byways Group; A1A Scenic Pride; Management Advisory Group for GTMNERR; Small County Coalition; Town of Marineland CRA Board; the Value Adjustment Board; and as an alternate for River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (as a voting member pending reorganization approval by Governor Ron DeSantis) and the Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.









Commissioner David Sullivan serves on three committees: Northeast Florida Regional Council; School Planning Oversight Committee; and the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board. He also serves as an alternate on three committees: the Canvassing Board; Flagler County Cultural Council; and the Flagler County Tourist Development Council.

Commissioner Donald O’Brien serves on six committees as the designee: Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia; Library Board of Trustees; Public Safety Coordinating Council; and the Workforce Development Board of Flagler and Volusia Counties.