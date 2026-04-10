Flagler Sheriff’s Detective Ardit Coma Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ormond Beach For Alleged False Arrest

Ardit Coma, the Flagler County Sheriff’s detective arrested on and later cleared of a charge of fleeing and eluding by Ormond Beach police in December, is suing the sergeant who arrested him and the city, alleging false arrest and seeking unspecified damages.

Coma argues that Sgt. Caleb Braun had no probable cause to arrest him for what was at most a speeding violation, which Coma paid and for which he was disciplined by the Sheriff’s Office. Coma also argues that Ormond Beach customarily allows its police officers to escalate routine traffic stops into felony arrests, and that its officers are not properly trained regarding probable cause in such arrests.

Anthony Sabatini, the controversial former Florida House member and Mount Dora attorney who is litigating several high-profile cases in the region, filed the federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday.

The incident took place last Dec. 4 on U.S. 1 northbound as Coma, who lives in Ormond Beach, was driving to work in Bunnell in his department-issued car. He was speeding. The initial Ormond Beach police arrest report states he did not immediately comply (Coma was listening to music and had not seen the cop car behind him) but eventually did, “without evasive maneuvers, without increasing speed to escape,” the lawsuit states.

There is no mention in the lawsuit of the stop sticks police deployed to stop him, or that when Coma saw the stop sticks, he stopped thinking he could assist police in whatever was happening there, unaware that the stop sticks were for him.

A body-cam video shows an Ormond Beach police officer, his gun drawn and pointed in Coma’s direction, screaming at Coma: “Put your hands up! Put your hands out the window now!” as several patrol cars pull up abruptly. It then shows Coma walking backward with his hands on his head, complying with the order to get on his knees, and getting handcuffed. As an officer removes Coma’s gun from his waist, the officer is heard saying, “dummy.”

“What is going on?” Coma asks.

“You’re under arrest, that’s what’s going on,” the officer tells him.

“For what?”

“Fleeing and eluding,” the officer tells him.

“Fleeing and eluding? When did that happen,” Coma says, disbelieving.

When one of the officers tells another that Coma is a “Flagler deputy,” the officer says: “OK. Well, he’s under arrest today.” The other officer moments later says of Coma: “I know him very, very well, actually. He’s a good dude. I don’t know what this is about.” That officer was taken off the case and Coma moved to the car of an officer who did not know him.

“I don’t know why he put me in that situation,” the arresting officer says of Coma. “He put me in this situation. That’s irritating. He didn’t put his lights on or nothin’.” The officers and some Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies remain for a while at the scene, waiting for contact with Flagler County Sheriff’s personnel. Braun then reads Coma his Miranda rights, right after Coma asks him, “how are you?” Braun described to him how he determined that Coma was fleeing.

“I did not notice you at all,” Coma tells him, blaming the tinted windows and the morning dew. “I’ve been pulled over by you guys before, I’d stop.” Braun tells him there’s no way he didn’t hear the sirens or see the lights. Coma apologized twice. The conversation was over. Flagler Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge later appears, gets a rundown of the incident from Braun, who tells him that the pursuit lasted 1.9 miles, and claims Coma’s personal effects, shield and weapon.

“Sorry you guys have to go through this,” Strobridge said, telling the officers he just wants them to be able to do their job. At the time, Strobridge had not looked at the evidence.

Four days later, the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge. It is unlikely that a civilian’s case would have been dismissed that swiftly, or that favorably for the civilian. The speeding violation–going 88 in a 55–stuck. Less than a week later Coma, 28, was disciplined internally for speeding: two days’ suspension without pay, which he had already served, and no vehicle take-home privileges for 90 days. Ormond Police Chief Jesse Godfrey defended the arrest, saying it was carried out “in good faith and based his decisions on the totality of the circumstances observed at the time.”

The lawsuit states Coma “was detained for a period of time, booked in jail, incurred costs, and suffered emotional distress, reputational harm, and economic losses,” and that Braun’s determination of fleeing and eluding was “unreasonable.”

Accusing the city of frequently allowing such escalations, the lawsuit states that “The foregoing policy, custom or practice was known to the City or was so pervasive as to constitute constructive knowledge, and it was a moving force behind the unlawful arrest of” Coma. The suit charges false arrest by Braun and seeks damages from him while pursuing liability from Ormond Beach.