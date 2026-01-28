Judge Bars Coastal Family Church Services at Flagler Square, Citing Covenants; Liberty Counsel Appeals

Update: The 5th District Court of Appeal on Jan. 30 briefly granted a stay of the trial court’s judgment, then denied the stay pending arguments and a decision by the 5th DCA. In-person services at Coastal Family Church have stopped. See the more recent article, “Appeals Court Will Decide if Flagler Beach Shopping Center Can Legally Ban Coastal Family Church Services.”

Liberty Counsel, the Orlando-based conservative Christian organization, has filed an appeal on behalf of Coastal Family Church in Flagler Beach after a judge last week barred the church from using its space at Flagler Square for large assemblies, including church services.

Liberty Counsel filed the appeal at the Fifth District Court of Appeal on behalf of Roderick Palmer, better known locally as Pastor Rod, who owns the church, seeking an immediate stay and reversal of the judge’s injunction.

The injunction “is an unconstitutional restriction on the First Amendment rights of speech, assembly, and religious exercise,” Liberty Counsel argues in a statement on its website issued yesterday, “and violates Florida law by preventing the church from using its own property to gather and worship.

The case at first blush appears to be a stunning abridgement of the right of assembly. It is, in fact, a more prosaic case of private-property covenants and contract law, and of very common covenant restrictions that typically apply and are complied with in many strip and other malls. One of those covenants at Flagler Square forbids spaces from being used for large assemblies or churches, regardless of the owner of the property.

Coastal Family Church acknowledges that the covenant is in place. It argues that “the covenant is ambiguous, selectively enforced, and unlawful under both state and federal law.”

Last Thursday, Circuit Judge Sandra Upchurch granted Flagler Square’s temporary injunction, prompting Liberty Counsel’s appeal.

The judge, in a plainspoken but unambiguous order that reflects the cut-and-dried language of contract law, noted that the church organization “was on constructive, specific and direct notice that public assemblies were not permissible.” The judge ruled that “it is undisputed that the covenant runs with the land, that public assemblies are prohibited and [Coastal Church] is hosting public assemblies.”

The judge also predicted that Flagler Square likely will prevail on the merits of the lawsuit, a signal that she will side with Flagler Square in her final ruling.

“Until the resolution of this case,” the judge ruled, Coastal Church is forbidden “effective immediately from utilizing Unit 1 as a place of public assembly and is prohibited from allowing public assemblies put on by any entity to occur there. [The church] may elect to allow the property to be used for administrative purposes or for office space so long as the restrictive covenants are being followed. Also [effective] immediately, [the church] is enjoined from proceeding with any construction or modification to Unit 1 [] which would facilitate public assemblies.”

Upchurch also denied Palmer’s motion to dismiss the Flagler Square lawsuit.

The case is not complicated.

Last July, Palmer bought what used to be Badcock Furniture in Flagler Beach’s Flagler Square for $1.875 million, as a trustee of the 2501 Moody Boulevard Land Trust. Coastal Family Church had held an event there at the 19,000-square-foot space months before.

Flagler Square is operated as a condominium organized by, among others, Flagler Square-Jax, a Delray Beach company operating since 2002. Flagler Square-Jax owns all the other retail units at the shopping center, including the 11,700-square-foot unit, a Dollar Tree, adjacent to Coastal Family Church.

Flagler Square is controlled by covenants, or “declarations.” “All provisions of the Declaration shall be construed to be perpetual covenants running with the Land,” the declaration states, meaning that even if a unit is sold, the conditions still apply. One of the conditions that apply to the space Palmer bought is that it may not be used as a “banquet hall, auditorium or other place of public assembly,” such as a church.

It’s a common condition attached to strip malls, because, a real estate broker noted to Coastal Church officials in November 2024, “Aside from the parking nightmare that a house of worship cause [sic], it creates a dark hole in the center, as it brings no conducive retail traffic to a center.” To Flagler Square, the church knew, going in, that restrictions on the use of the space applied.

In late August, Flagler Square sued Palmer and the land trust he represents. “There is no question its intended use of Unit 1 as a church or to conduct church services or related type uses, falls within the definition of the public assembly,” the suit claims, citing Flagler County’s own land use definitions, which include churches as places of assembly.

The church itself submitted a building permit application to Flagler Beach in August, describing intended interior alterations “from retail to church.” The Flagler Beach Fire Department reported that the space had a capacity for 2,401 people, including 1,873 in the front room, the rest in two back rooms.

“Significantly,” the lawsuit states, “the Defendant was aware at all times that the real property in question, specifically Unit 1, could not be utilized as a place of public assembly, including specifically could not be utilized as a church, whereby hundreds and thousands of people (based on the Defendant’s own Floor Plan submitted to the City of Flagler Beach) would attend the church services at the same time, the very definition of a place of public assembly.”

The church would “overwhelm” the 315 parking spaces available for other businesses, Flagler Square argues in its lawsuit, impeding parking for other shoppers, affecting Phase II of the shopping center’s development, discouraging any national tenant from leasing, and would “significantly and materially diminish the value of the Shopping Center as well as the ability to finance the Shopping Center at all times moving forward.”

Palmer did not buy the old Badcock space from Flagler Square but from a previous owner called Young & Pate, which had leased the space to the furniture store. When Young & Pate signed a sale contract, the contract was assigned to Coastal Community Church, the non-profit Palmer owns and operates as Coastal Family Church. Even so, YP’s counsel had advised Palmer’s organization against using the space for large gatherings, and cautioned in an email against it after learning that the church organization had held a fundraiser there in March, with a gathering of some 400 people.

On April 11, an attorney representing YP made it explicit to Palmer himself, along with an associate, Zander Burger: “Please be advised and understand,” Mark Turner, the attorney, wrote, “that you are not authorized by my client to conduct any meetings or assemblies that in any way constitute or arguably constitute violations of the use restrictions for which you have been previously provided and are fully aware of, and further that if you disregard this request to cease and desist any arguable activities that could be interpreted or argued as use restriction violations, my client will hold you accountable and pursue appropriate legal proceedings, as may be required to protect its interest and specifically will pursue action should any legal proceedings be initiated by Flagler Square seeking any kind of damage or liability assessment based upon your activities in the subject property prior to closing.”

It is precisely such legal proceedings that Flagler Square initiated. The company sought an injunction against the church, stopping it from using the space as a church.” It is inconceivable and legally impermissible to think the [church] can purchase Unit 1 and completely ignore the specific restrictions set forth in the Declaration that have been in place since the inception and creation of the Condominium,” the injunction count states.

The company was also seeking a declaratory judgment–in essence for the judge to state explicitly in an order that Palmer’s organization may not use the space as a church.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Liberty Counsel “bills itself as a non-profit litigation, education and policy organization that provides legal counsel and pro bono assistance in cases dealing with religious liberty, ‘the sanctity of human life’ and the family.” It has 10 attorneys and 300 volunteers.

SPLC designates Liberty Counsel as a hate group for its anti-LGBT militancy. “With the expansion of equal rights for LGBT people, especially,” SPLC states, “the Liberty Counsel has come into their own, working to attempt to ensure that Christians can continue to engage in anti-LGBT discrimination in places of business under the guise of “religious liberty.” Through lawsuits and its annual Awakening conference in Orlando, the Counsel attempts to enforce the idea that Christian beliefs and law trump all other law.”