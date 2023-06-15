City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office Wins FAPPO Excellence Award

The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department’s Budget Procurement Office was awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Budget Procurement Officials (FAPPO).

The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida agencies that meet or exceed benchmarks in public procurement. The FAPPO Entity Awards Committee reviews the program continuously and revises the application to ensure that it reflects current benchmarks and best practices within the Procurement profession while encouraging members to keep improving within their individual organizations/agencies.

“I’m proud of our Procurement Office for again receiving this prestigious award for the fifth year in a row,” said Director of Financial Services Helena Alves. “Being just one of 24 agencies from across the state to be recognized for this level of service is exceptional, and I am very proud of our team for their dedication and commitment to the City of Palm Coast.”

The FAPPO was established in 1968 and is an organization focused on and driven towards education, professional development, and agency collaboration and cooperation through networking. For more information on the FAPPO, visit www.fappo.org.