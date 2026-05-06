20 Residents are 59th Graduating Class of Palm Coast Citizens Academy

The City of Palm Coast recognized twenty residents as graduates of the 59th session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy during the City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday.

The spring session of the academy began on March 23, 2026, and provided participants with a behind-the-scenes look at how city government operates. Over the course of several weeks, residents engaged directly with City staff and leadership to gain a deeper understanding of the services, departments, and daily operations that keep Palm Coast running.

Graduates of this session include Anjanette Stuart, Ashley Katz, Cat Neis, Cathy Moon, Chris Hansen, Christine Carter, Diana Tsai, Dylana Galery, Esther Rita Page, Frank Pfeiffer, George Carofine, Greg Zarobsky, Jadzia Waloch, Jeannette Mendoza, Julia Walthall, Kathryn Summerlot, Lisa Frye Hansen, Milotka Vogt, Mimose Allen, Ron Kovac, Sheldon Keller, Stephanie Giumenta, and Victoria Pfeiffer.

The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a free, comprehensive program designed to educate and connect residents with their local government. Participants explored a variety of city departments, including Utilities, Stormwater & Engineering, Financial Services, Parks & Recreation, Community Development, Public Works, and the Fire Department.

Organized by the City’s Communications & Marketing Department, the academy features interactive sessions with City officials, including City Council members, the City Manager, and department directors. The program is offered twice each year, with an evening session held in the spring and an afternoon session offered in the fall. Each session accommodates up to 30 participants.

“Congratulations to the graduates of our 59th Citizens Academy session,” said Palm Coast City Manager Mike McGlothlin. “Programs like this help strengthen the connection between residents and their local government by creating opportunities for meaningful conversations, transparency, and understanding. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about how Palm Coast operates to sign up for our upcoming fall session.”

Residents interested in participating in the next Citizens Academy session can learn more and register by visiting https://www.palmcoast.gov/citizensacademy.