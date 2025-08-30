Cindi Lane to Receive Great Communicator Award from Volusia/Flagler Chapter of Florida PR Association

Cindi Lane, Public Information Director for the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) District Five, will be the 2025 Roger Pynn Great Communicator. This top honor by the Volusia/Flagler Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA-VF) is the only local award to recognize community service plus a lifetime of achievement for communicators or public relations practitioners.

Lane will receive FPRA-VF’s award at the Roger Pynn Great Communicator Award luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 26, at the Halifax River Yacht Club, 331 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach. The 2025-26 FPRA-VF chapter board also will be installed. Lunch is included in the cost of $30 for FPRA members, $40 for guests or $15 for college students. Tickets are available at www.fpravf.org until September 22. Limited walk-ins may be accepted but not guaranteed meals.

Lane has more than 20 years of experience in public relations and community information. She began her career in print journalism after graduating from the University of Central Florida. She has since held significant positions in various government and educational institutions, including Stetson University, the City of Palm Coast, the Daytona Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, Volusia County Schools, and the City of Daytona Beach Shores.

As Public Information Director for FDOT District Five, Lane oversees communication strategies across nine Central Florida counties, serving four million citizens. A key highlight of Cindi’s career is her transformative leadership of the FPRA Volusia/Flagler Chapter. Her efforts to restore the chapter’s standing as president in 2016 earned a state award. For her continued efforts, she recently earned FPRA’s Doris Fleischman Award, honoring one “hidden hero” of the profession per year. She has universal accreditation in public relations (APR), and will continue to serve on the chapter’s board in 2026.

Lane also is an advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse and support of survivors, and an active volunteer at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach.

“Most will never know how Cindi Lane stepped up in the past to quietly chair so many chapter committees without seeking recognition,” said Sasha Staton, president of FPRA-VF. “She’s a great leader, so we’re thrilled to have nominated her not only for the 2023 FPRA Doris Fleischman award but also for the area’s only honor which combines public communications with community service, the Great Communicator.”