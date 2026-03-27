Florida Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Found Guilty of Stealing and Laundering FEMA Funds

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat, could be expelled from Congress for stealing millions in disaster aid payments laundered through her campaign account, according to a House panel’s Friday findings.
The bipartisan House Ethics subcommittee declared Cherfilus-McCormick guilty on 25 of 27 ethics charges, hours after she withstood a lengthy hearing into her alleged double-dealings. It was the committee’s first public tribunal in nearly 16 years.
“After careful deliberation that lasted until well past midnight, the adjudicatory subcommittee found that [25 counts] had been proven,” the group’s Friday morning press release reads. “Shortly after the House returns from the April recess, the full Committee will hold a hearing to determine what, if any, sanction would be appropriate for the Committee to recommend.”
These penalties could include censure, reprimand, fine, suspension, or expulsion.
The findings don’t bode well for the three-term representative. She faces federal criminal charges in Florida after the Justice Department in November indicted her for allegedly laundering up to $5 million of Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars.
Her family’s health care company had worked with FEMA through a Covid-19 vaccination contract, but received a $5 million overpayment. Instead of returning the dollars, prosecutors allege that Cherfilus-McCormick funneled the money through a series of accounts before it settled in her 2022 campaign account.
During Thursday’s marathon hearing — six hours — counsel claimed she “returned the money to herself in full,” NBC reported. The findings are the result of a months-long Ethics Committee investigation into the 47-year-old.
A September 2023 congressional report had already found that Cherfilus-McCormick’s income in 2021 was more than $6 million higher than in 2020.
Ethics hearings are traditionally private affairs. But Thursday’s inquiry was made public because Cherfilus-McCormick is denying the allegations and has declined to resign.
Former U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel, a New York Democrat, was the last congressional member to be publicly questioned by the Ethics Committee. That was 2010, and the ex-Ways and Means chairman was found guilty of 11 ethics charges alleging financial misuse.
According to PBS, these included failing to report income on a Dominican rental property, using House letterhead to solicit money for a college center named after him, and using a rent-controlled apartment in New York City for his campaign.
Cherfilus-McCormick represents Florida’s 20th Congressional District. It spans the coastal stretch from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach.
–Liv Caputo, Florida Phoenix
Comments
FedUp says
She’ll fit in well in Flagler County politics.
JimboXYZ says
DOGE was a good thing at the front end of Trump. DC Swamp strikes again. The Bidenomics that we’ll be paying for the rest of our lives for unaffordable any & every thing. Musk wasn’t lying when he said it was unfixable & so deep for fraud & abuse, the corruption of it all.
May lose her Congressional seat ? She’s going to prison for the sentencing. This isn’t of matter of “may lose”. Replace her immediately with the next one up ? Her opponent should be declared the retroactive Congressional Representative.
Deborah Coffey says
Okay, if she’s found guilty, lock her up. But, why is a 37-count-FELON in our White House? Why is Rick Scott running around in the U.S. Senate? He stole a lot more than that from Medicare! Nixon didn’t go to prison. Reagan didn’t go to prison for Iran Contra. It’s becoming clear that the Republican Party only despises criminals if they’re Democrats. They seem to love their own criminals and keep on voting them into office so they can continue stealing from all of us and committing numerous other kinds of crimes.
Democrats should take notice because lots of Republicans these days are in need of indictments, trials, and prison.
Billy B says
Compared to trumps fraud of billions hers is chump change !!!
Jim H says
And then there is a ‘certain’ Governor who recently has been exposed for doing something very similar. . .
Land of no turn signals says says
Wow I’m surprised, well not really.
Jim says
Sounds like she’s on her way to a guilty verdict when she goes to trial. Unless she has some just amazing explanations, she’s going to be found guilty.
So, assuming she is guilty, I hope they throw the book at her. I have zero sympathy for any elected official who uses their office for their own betterment at the cost of the taxpayer. Sadly, in today’s environment, you can probably count on the fingers of one hand the few that are not actively profiteering.
One other comment, I think the law should provide for additional punishment for any elected (or appointed) official at any level who does this kind of thing. These people are charged with doing the “people’s business” and they made the decision to actively pursue the position. When you abuse it like this, I think the punishment should press that point home.
Sadly, if all these crooks were caught, we’d have to double the prison capacity.
Deborah Coffey says
No comment on a POTUS owning 37 felonies?
Ed P says
Ms Coffey,
Not that facts actually reside in most of your posts, but if you are referring to “37” counts regarding Trump’s handling of classified documents, they were dismissed.
Now, if you are referring to the 34 felonies that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star known publicly as Stormy Daniels then that is true.
However, context is relevant.
All 34 counts were tied to 1 event and stretched like road kill on interstate 95.
11 for the monthly invoices
11 for same invoices paid
12 for same ledger entries
Also, let’s just gloss over the fact that the prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, ran and was elected on “getting Trump”. The trial was in NYC (an unfriendly Trump Jury) and involved a “novel” legal theory. The reality is, it is extremely uncommon for any CEO to face felony charges for falsification of business records and convictions are even rarer.
Trump’s sentence was unconditionally discharged in 2025 and Trump continues to fight in federal court to have it expunged.
The discharge means he carries the conviction without anything other than the title you and others bestow upon him, a 34 times felon. Congratulations.
Finally, finger pointing, using whataboutery or just slinging mud has less than a zero chance of bridging the political divide. It’s obvious through most posts, that’s not the desire. The hypocrisy of many of my neighbors trying to portray themselves as caring, compassionate, concerned critical thinkers, trickles all the down and heaped upon our local leaders. Always hurdling accusations of corruption or their stupidity without an alternative solution. The courage being displayed feels deceitful.
Deborah Coffey says
I can read court records, Ed. https://www.nycourts.gov/LegacyPDFs/press/PDFs/People%20v.%20DJT%20Clayton%20Decision.pdf
And, as far as Alvin Brag being elected to “get Trump,” what actual felon said, “I am your retribution?” And, how many Democrats has he tried to indict on trumped up charges, wasting our tax dollars and our courts’ time across the country. How many laws has he broken just since he took office in 2025? Yeah, I’m fingerprinting with facts…unlike HIM!