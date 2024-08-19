Charlotte E Venetianer, 1926-2024

My mother has been planning for this day for decades, even though she was in relatively good health throughout her life and lived the fabulous age of 98. This service and burial was planned before computers were ubiquitous. I am surprised that she did not write her own obituary and left it up to us, her family who adored and loved her.

She was funny, smart, good storyteller, loved to laugh. But instead of writing a list of accomplishments and accolades, which were many, I think my mother would just like to thank everyone. So it is her voice from the great beyond…

What wonderful people at my residence at Volente, from the cleaning crew to the health aids. Your kindness was very appreciated, you all work so hard!!

The nurses and care I received from Trustbridge Hospice, there are not enough words of praise. What a caring and kind group!

The friends that I have made during my lifetime and since moving to Delray. I loved laughing and sharing our stories. Each of you contributed to the richness of my life.

I have been so blessed with a wonderful family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. I have reveled in your successes and embraced you in your sorrows. You have contributed so much joy to my life.

Michael, my dear nephew who called every Wednesday: I so looked forward to our conversations. And I always relayed your messages of love.

Sydney: I loved our Sunday brunch get-togethers. I just marvel at the way you put everything together so beautifully. Thank you for keeping us connected.

Laurie, Alex and beloved Jan, my other “daughters”: Your love and friendship has meant the world to me, I am so proud of the amazing women you’ve become.

David and Howard: you made my daughters so happy. You have enriched all our lives, both of you a genuine mench. I can rest easy because I know they are so loved and cared for.

Sandy and Jolene: l love you both so much! There may not be blood that connects us, but our hearts certainly do. I am thankful you found love and happiness in your lives. I always wished your friendship for each other would triumph.



My precious dearest niece, Judith, friend, sister, daughter: These past few years are cherished because of the deep connection and love we share. Oh how we laughed!! We were able to be so honest with each other, I am grateful for every moment. I love you so!

My family who have predeceased me, my loving husband whose voice I fell hopelessly in love with, my dearest sister Sophie and my brothers, Al, Simon, Arnie, and Stan, my beloved sisters and brothers in-laws I hope that we can pick up where we left off, with jokes, stories, and lots of songs.

My granddaughters Rachael and Jocelyn: all I wish for is happiness and health to you both. Find your dreams whatever they may be. Take care of yourselves, we have one life and it goes by in the blink of an eye.

My beautiful children: Ronnie and Boodie who I hope to see, who knows what lays beyond this earthly place. Sheira and Pam. You have both grown into such amazing, kind, adventurous, and loving women, what a privilege it has been to be your mother. I love you immeasurably and beyond. I truly have been the luckiest.

And that was our beloved Charlotte. She was always thinking of others and wanted the best for everyone. She wanted to be rich so she could lavish those she loved with whatever they could dream. But she was rich, beyond her wildest dreams. The legacy of kindness, love, laughter, and song she gave to all of us is more than anything money could buy. You will be missed and remembered by all with so much love.

A memorial service was held at Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 2nd followed by a reception directly afterwards. A burial will be held at Craig Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Old Kings Road South in Palm Coast next to our dad at a date to be determined.