An Obituary

Catherine Pepper Wickline Wilson, a dedicated community leader, historian, and musician, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 at her home surrounded by family. A longtime resident of Flagler Beach, she leaves behind a legacy of civic service and cultural contributions.

Born in Eustis, Florida, to George Edwin and Nina Catherine Wickline, Catherine was raised in Tampa and educated in the Catholic school system. A gifted pianist and vocalist, her lifelong devotion to music became a cornerstone of her service to the Flagler Beach Methodist Church and the Flagler County Choral Society.

In 1948, she married Bernie L. Wilson. The couple moved to Flagler Beach in 1955 to join her father’s entrepreneurial ventures in house-moving and concrete. While Bernie established himself as a skilled builder, Catherine became a pillar of the local community. She co-founded a medical equipment “loan closet” for residents in need and was an active leader in the local PTA.

As founding members of the Flagler Beach Methodist Church, the Wilsons were instrumental in its establishment. While Bernie assisted in its physical construction, Catherine organized the first youth group and children’s choir, personally sewing the original choir robes. She later served as the church’s Choir Director and was a frequent soloist.

Her professional life was marked by versatility and a formidable work ethic. She operated a successful seamstress business specializing in formal wear and upholstery, served as a member of the Flagler Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and sat on the Flagler County Recreation Advisory Committee. After years of driving for the county school system, she transitioned into banking, working in customer service and management before retiring from Bank of America (formerly Citizens Bank of Bunnell) in 1995.

Following the death of her husband in 1999, Catherine dedicated herself to preserving local heritage. She authored a definitive history of Flagler Beach and founded the Flagler Beach Historical Museum in 2001, ensuring the area’s story would be preserved for future generations.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Jo Anne Wilson, Barbara Revels, and Judi.

Grandchildren: Rachael Patin (Bill), Jed Revels (Amanda), Stacey Gannon (Roger), Katie Conley (Steve), Sarah Herr (Brian), Karen Johnson (Martin), and Susan Kremposky (Michael).

Great-Grandchildren: Jordan Patin-DelAsk (Josh), Trevor Gannon (Teresa), Sean Gannon, Will Patin (Ivy), Mikayla Gannon, Felicity Gannon, Koa Conley, Mason Herr, Oren Conley, Lochlan Gannon, Landon Herr, Brad Kondash, Drew Krieger, Cole Krieger, and Reed Krieger.

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Caroline Patin, Kinsey Patin, Harlee Subers, Joshua DelAsk, and Matthew Gannon.

Craig Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. A private service for the family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Catherine’s memory to the Flagler Beach Historical Museum or Halifax Hospice.