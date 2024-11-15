Palm Coast Hosts Countywide Capital Improvement Project Summit

The City of Palm Coast today hosted the fourth annual Countywide Capital Improvement Project Summit, uniting leaders from Flagler County, the cities of Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, and the town of Beverly Beach. The meeting took place at Palm Coast City Hall in the Community Wing. It was an administrative-level meeting, so it was not open to the public.

The Summit serves as a vital platform for Flagler County and its municipalities to come together to chart a path toward a bright future. Discussions centered on critical topics such as infrastructure, utilities, roads, facilities, and fostering intergovernmental collaboration.









Leaders from each participating jurisdiction presented their top priority projects for the next one to five years, offering a comprehensive overview of development and infrastructure improvement plans. These presentations aim to align resources and ideas to better serve the community’s needs.

A key focus of the summit is identifying opportunities for grant alignments and collaborative efforts to bring these projects to life. By pooling resources and expertise, local governments across Flagler County aim to maximize the efficiency and impact of their capital improvement initiatives.

Additionally, attendees explored the idea of hosting a future forum dedicated to enhancing communication efforts across the region. This forum would focus on building community trust by fostering transparency and engagement, further strengthening the bond between local governments and residents.

Palm Coast Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston emphasized the importance of this event, saying, “This summit showcases the power of partnership. By openly sharing our plans and priorities, we uncover opportunities to work together to tackle the challenges ahead. It’s through this collaboration that we strengthen our community and create meaningful progress for all.”

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito highlighted the shared vision among the participants, stating, “Collaboration isn’t just an option—it’s essential. When we unite around a shared purpose, we can achieve transformative outcomes for our residents. This summit lays the foundation for a more connected, efficient, and future-ready Flagler County.”

Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin echoed these sentiments, adding, “Infrastructure remains one of the most pressing challenges we face. Hearing the innovative approaches and priorities of our partner governments inspires us to work more closely together to deliver lasting benefits for our entire community.”

As Flagler County and its municipalities continue to strengthen their partnerships through initiatives like this summit, they reaffirm their commitment to building a brighter, more unified future for all residents.