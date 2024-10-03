Palm Coast Has No Control Over Burn Piles on Lands Cleared for Development But Will Seek Attorney General’s Opinion

For years Palm Coast has had an ordinance giving it authority to control where and when burning takes place, including on vast lands cleared for development. Or so the city thought. The city’s ordinance conflicts with state law, which reserves that authority exclusively to the Florida Forest Service.

On Tuesday, the City Council was to approve a revised ordinance that would bring the city in compliance with state law. It would also surrender all authority of controlling burn piles to the Forest Service. The council tabled the ordinance at Council member Theresa Pontieri’s request. Pontieri is not satisfied with surrendering all local authority.









“I just want to get an Attorney General opinion as to whether or not there’s regulatory steps that the city can take, as long as they don’t contradict” state law, she said. The rest of the council agreed. The ordinance was tabled and Marcus Duffy, the city attorney, directed to draft that request. An Attorney General opinion is an interpretation of law that, unless challenged in court, has the equivalent authority of law. But it is not clear to what extent Palm Coast could carve out regulatory steps that would not conflict with existing law pre-empting local control on burn piles. The pre-emption favors developers at the expense of local control.

As development has exploded, especially on larger tracts, burn piles have been a recurrent irritant to residents, not just in in Palm Coast. “We receive very few complaints from the public, and almost all of them are related to this issue,” Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said.

“This is just developers being cheap. They cut down the trees and harvest them, and then they stump it out and just burn the stumps. They can easily pay these trucks,” George Mayo, a local resident, told the council. Developers have two options: to burn in place what felled timber they’ve not sold, or to truck it off site. Burning in place is cheaper.

The city has a long history of wildfire, though none too serious since the last grave burst in 2011. “So our residents are right to have this concern when they smell smoke or see smoke,” Berryhill said. “For the residents that have been here, they are right to alert us and say, Hey, do we know what’s going on here?”









The Florida Forest Service has exclusive authority to issue permits for pile burning, though it may delegate that authority to the city, as long as the city follows state law. “Our ordinance, for whatever reason, was drafted in a way that’s non compliant with state statute,” Berryhill said. So Palm Coast had to change its ordinance. The proposed ordinance–not yet approved–takes away the authority of the city’s fire marshal to issue pile burning permits and surrenders that authority to the Florida Forest Service. The city previously could have an application process and fee for open-burning permits, setting out the number of days when burning would take place. That was eliminated.

Ceremonial fires, commercial land clearing operations and campfires, which the fire marshal could have previously permitted, are now barred, though “Outdoor fireplaces, kilns, ovens,” outdoor cooking fires and warming fires at work sites when the temperature falls below 45 degrees are not prohibited and do not require permits.

“They are the only ones that are allowed to give a permit for that thing, and also they are the only ones that are allowed to not give a permit,” City Attorney Marcus Duffy said. “The city is not allowed to say, Hey, if you would like to have a permit for pile burning, you have to get approval from us.”









Not that the fire chief is pushing for the responsibility. He cautioned the council: “Even if they were to delegate this authority to us, we would continue to have to follow the rules that the Florida Forest Service follows, except that we would have to increase our capacity tremendously to be able to do the job that they’re doing, and it would be a tremendous added cost and responsibility for something that the Florida Forest Service is doing a great job with today. When we have issues, we lobby them to make adjustments, and they’re as responsive as possible.”

Meanwhile, it’s not as if the city has no role. “We visit those sites. Our battalion chief spent a lot of time in the Matanzas area this summer,” Berryhill said. “We continue to check on the burn that’s going on off of Royal Palms. And so we’re very aware of where these things are going. We’re checking on the residents in these neighborhoods.”

Pontieri wants to know if the city could regulate the permit once it is issued. No: that authority is not the city’s, Berryhill said. (Permits are issued on a daily basis, based on a variety of factors, including weather.) That leaves few options. While the city cannot have regulatory power over burn piles, Pontieri may be angling for a different approach: could the city simply ban burn piles?

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin had two concerns. First, the attorney general would have to look at this from a statewide basis, with precedent in mind. Second, “I do find fault with a desire to move a problem to somebody else’s neighborhood or backyard, because that’s what this is all about if we ask for the Attorney General’s opinion. I mean, what we’re really trying to do is prevent this burning here, I understand that, but I feel badly that the end game in this is that our pile ends up in somebody else’s area, so it’s burnt there.”









In fact, Berryhill said, those issues do not apply. The pile either may be burnt in place or mulched and moved somewhere else–but not burnt there. In other words, it may not be moved to a different site for burning. That leaves pre-empting the burning issue with a ban on burning, which would please firefighters.

“From the fire department’s perspective, we would love to not ever have burning our city,” Berryhill said. The attorney general will have to decide whether that’s possible. But this attorney general–Ashley Moody–in this legislative and gubernatorial environment, where advantages generally go to developers, make allowances for such a ban unlikely.

“A next step that we could consider is lobbying Tallahassee for Home Rule relief,” Berryhill said. “If it’s our perspective that having a pile burn in the middle of our very residential suburban community doesn’t make sense, and shouldn’t make sense, the possibility for us to impact that would have to be a change to the current state statute.”