Bunnell, Palm Coast and County Will Host Joint Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade Nov. 11

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Bunnell, and the City of Palm Coast invite residents to gather for a blended Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at the historic Coquina City Hall in Bunnell. The day’s events will kick off with the 2nd Annual Veterans Parade to honor the men and women who bravely served in the country’s military.









The parade will travel east on Moody Boulevard and conclude at the Government Services Building where the traditional ceremony will begin. Retired U.S. Naval Captain James Randall “Randy” Stapleford – a career naval aviator who served from 1972 to 2003 – will be the grand marshal of the parade and will share a few words at the ceremony.

Also, at the ceremony that follows, the “Flagler County Colonel Gary E. DeKay Veteran of the Year” award recipient will be announced.

“This will be a truly wonderful day because of the partnerships with our cities, county veterans, and our residents,” said Veterans Services Officer David Lydon. “On behalf of the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council, we would like to welcome everyone to attend.”

Stapleford was commissioned in Pensacola Florida and earned his wings of gold as a Naval Aviator in 1973. He served over 31 years of active duty, accumulated over 7,000 flight hours, and made over 700 aircraft carrier-arrested landings.

In 2021 he was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and currently serves as a commissioner of the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) representing Flagler County.

This year’s Veterans’ Day event is sponsored by the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Bunnell, the City of Palm Coast, and the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council.









Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon is the force behind the local Veterans Day Parade for Flagler County.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity for all of us to come together in a show of respect and appreciation for the brave men and women who served our country,” he said. “It is an honor to host this parade and ceremony, and we invite everyone to join in this meaningful celebration.”

Veterans groups that will participate include: American Legion Post 115, Combat Vets of America, Marine Corps League 876, Military Officers Association of America-Flagler Chapter, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 8696, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 86, Sons of the American Revolution, and the Knights of Columbus Assembly 2810, as well as Flagler Palm Coast High School AFJROTC and Matanzas High School Army JROTC, the Palm Coast Community Chorus, and scouting troops from across Flagler County.

A picnic lunch for veterans will immediately follow the ceremony at the Government Services Complex for both veterans and their families. There will be 500 meals provided by Hot Diggity Dog. Registration is not required and the meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parade information is available at the website www.FlaglerVeteransDayParade.com and includes the registration details for the parade, or at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550299062856.