Bunnell Marks Progress of Its City Hall Complex with ‘Graffiti Hour’ Contest

The City of Bunnell, in partnership with The Collage Companies, continues to make progress on the new City of Bunnell Administration and Police Department Complex. On Wednesday (Sept. 18), the City held a special Graffiti Hour celebration to mark progress and on-going milestones in the project.

About 50 City employees, representing the various City departments, gathered for a friendly competition in which they created chalk murals, showcasing the spirit of collaboration and creativity within the City. This event allowed all current employees with the City to leave behind a mark on this legacy project for the City of Bunnell and be a part of the on-going growth and changes occurring in the City of Bunnell. It was a tough competition as each departmental group created wonderful and creative murals about the City.









But in the end, there could only be one declared winner- the Bunnell Police Department was declared the overall winner of the Graffiti Hour even though each City employee and department is a winner. This celebration was an important moment in the development of the new 19,000 square foot facility, which will serve as the future home of the City’s Administrative offices, Police Department and a multiuse assembly hall or Chambers space. The facility is a critical element in the City’s broader growth and development plan, designed to meet the evolving needs of Bunnell’s citizens, businesses, and visitors.

The new complex, located at 2400 Commerce Parkway, reflects Bunnell’s commitment to improving public services, enhancing safety, and providing a hub for community engagement. The project originated in 2021 when structural issues with the former City Hall prompted officials to explore new options for city offices. By July 2022, the City of Bunnell purchased the land and began the design process. The project is now well underway, with completion expected to bring significant benefits to the rapidly growing city.

The progress on the facility can be seen on the City’s Capital Projects webpage.

Each week the City is adding pictures of the progress to the facility.

“It was another great day in the City of Bunnell,” City Manager Alvin Jackson said. “This project is a major step forward for the City of Bunnell, the City Commission, City staff and all residents and businesses in the City of Bunnell. It will be a state-of-the-art facility that allows the City to meet and address the needs of all those in the City. This project is a tribute to the quality and values of the Bunnell community. It is through the hard work and dedication of the City Commission and all City staff that this project is coming together. We are grateful to the Collage Companies for making this Bunnell dream come alive.”