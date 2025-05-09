Flagler County Middle Schoolers Qualify for International Competition for 2nd Year in a Row

Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS) SeaPerch Advisor Tracy Jones continues to inspire her Eagles to new heights. However, for the BTMS SeaPerch program, their latest global adventure will hardly be uncharted waters for the Flagler Schools underwater robotics designers.

BTMS seventh-grade students James Webb and Alexander Mangal turned their most recent performance into a berth into the International SeaPerch Competition being held at the University of Maryland on May 31 and June 1. Their second place finish at the Greater Jacksonville SeaPerch Regional Competition April 13 earned “Team Swift Sharks” one of the coveted spots. BTMS student Luke Chrzanowski will also be attending as an alternate.









Teams invited to the international competition are considered to be among the Top 5% in the world. Just one year ago, BTMS students Lucas Strunk, Sophia Costa and Nathan Cabrera Delombard (Team Manta Rays) also earned a spot at the international competition after their performance on the regional level last spring.

“This program aims to teach students engineering skills in a fun and creative setting,” Jones said. “Using only the materials provided in their kits, students are challenged to design and build their entries from the ground up.”

SeaPerch is a program designed to teach students how to construct Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) to work underwater. SeaPerch introduces students to basic engineering, design and science concepts involving robotics. As a fun hands-on project, SeaPerch engages students and fosters key 21st century skills including critical thinking, collaboration and creativity.

This year, the BTMS SeaPerch program shared a community outreach effort at Water Safety Day at the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club. In shedding light on the number of drownings each year, SeaPerch students constructed a project that shared the dangers of certain bathing suit colors and their visibility in pools versus open water.

