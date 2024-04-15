Buddy Taylor Middle School Robotics Champs Earn Berth at International Competition

Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS) students Nathan Cabrera and Sophia Costa have earned bids to compete at the International SeaPerch Competition at the University of Maryland at the end of May.

Thanks to the performance of the Eagle SeaPerch teams at the Greater Jacksonville SeaPerch Competition this past weekend, BTMS swept the top three spots at the regional underwater robotics event.









Cabrera and Costa took home top honors, while their classmates Bradley Roe, Luke Chrzanowski and Lucas Strunk took home runner-up honors. BTMS students Gabriella Burkhalter and Christopher Jones placed third at the First Coast event.

SeaPerch is a program designed to teach students how to construct Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) to work underwater. SeaPerch introduces students to basic engineering, design and science concepts involving robotics. As a fun hands-on project, SeaPerch engages students and fosters key 21st century skills including critical thinking, collaboration and creativity.

BTMS instructor Tracy Jones is the advisor of the school’s SeaPerch program.