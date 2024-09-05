BP’s Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report for August 2024

Bob Pickering, Flagler County Emergency Management’s weather specialist, provided the following rainfall and climate report for August.

August 2024 rainfall figures were quite variable this past month. Normal year to date numbers are overall healthy with a few a below and above normal expectations. Normal rainfall for August is 6.40”. Normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 33.13”. Localized rainfall has caused some areas to get more while others less which is typical of rainy season showers and storms.









Rainfall reports for August 2024:

Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 3.80” YTD: 31.18”

Central Palm Coast: 4.80” YTD: 30.90”

SW Palm Coast: 5.02” YTD: 33.57”

W Palm Coast: 3.97” YTD: 27.77”

NE Palm Coast: 6.21” YTD: 29.31”

Sea Colony: 7.10” YTD: 33.37”

SE Flagler Beach: 2.24” YTD: 27.71”

Daytona North: 8.64” YTD: 39.27”

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) continues to maintain that Flagler County is drought free. Signals are for above normal temperatures and equal chances of above or below normal precipitation for September

The National Weather Service (NWS) reporting station in Daytona Beach maintains the official records for the region and is utilized in reference and reporting for the Flagler County area.

Other notable weather in August:

8/4/2024 – Tropical Cyclone Debby effected our weather with a top wind gust of 54 mph observed at Marineland. Flagler County largely escaped with a handful of downed trees and powerlines.