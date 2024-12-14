Matanzas’s Kristin Bozeman Is Principal of the Year, FPC’s Mandy Kraverotis, a Book Avocate, Wins Assistant Honor

Flagler Schools announced that Matanzas High School Principal Kristin Bozeman has been named the 2024 Flagler Schools Principal of the Year, and Flagler Palm Coast High School Assistant Principal Mandy Kraverotis has been recognized as the 2024 Flagler Schools Assistant Principal of the Year.

These distinguished honors celebrate their exceptional leadership, dedication and commitment to the students, faculty and staff of Flagler Schools.









Kristin Bozeman, who has been at the helm of Matanzas High School since 2022, has earned widespread admiration for her visionary leadership and unwavering focus on student success–and a positive disposition that seems never to falter. Her ability to inspire both staff and students has set a standard of excellence within the school community.

“I am honored to represent Flagler Schools as Principal of the Year,” Bozeman said. “I am incredibly proud of the staff and students at Matanzas High School and our accomplishments over the past two years. I share this recognition with all of the Pirate Nation.”



Former Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt–who was curtly fired by the School Board last year–hired Bozeman from St. Johns County schools in July 2022, where she’d been the Director of Instructional Personnel, a teacher, a registrar, and an assistant principal. Bozeman is a 2005 graduate of the University of Florida. She got her master’s of arts in English from the University of North Florida in 2007.

Mandy Kraverotis has served as an assistant principal at Flagler Palm Coast High School since 2022, where she has been instrumental in fostering a culture of inclusion and academic achievement. Known for her collaborative approach and innovative problem-solving, it’s her passion for education and student success is evident in every aspect of her work.









Kraverotis, a former English teacher, also made her mark last year when, serving on committees tasked with reviewing numerous books challenged by members of the community, who wanted the books banned, proved to be a noble and at times fierce advocate of the right to read. (Bozeman was no slouch in that advocacy either.) Kraverotis was not discouraged by what was at times a losing cause. At the time, Moore, herself an avid reader, supervised the district’s librarians and the book-challenge mechanism. Kraverotis’s honor has something of a vindication about it.

“I’m humbled to receive this award,” Kraverotis said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside such dedicated educators and to support our students in reaching their full potential.”

Moore commended both honorees. “Kristin Bozeman and Mandy Kraverotis exemplify the qualities of outstanding educational leaders,” Moore said. “Their dedication, vision and ability to foster positive change make them invaluable assets to our district. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and grateful for their service to our students and families, faculty and staff and our community.”

Bozeman and Kraverotis will now represent Flagler Schools at the state level in the Florida Department of Education’s Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year competition.