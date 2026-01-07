Bomb Squad Sweeps Student Car at Matanzas High as Palm Coast Explosives Investigation Leads to Campus

A pair of ongoing investigations into two suspicious explosive incidents over the last few days led to a student’s car parked at Matanzas High School around noon today, sealing off one of the school’s parking lots, including some 50 cars belonging to students, and requiring the assistance of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s bomb squad to investigate.

The investigation continued late this afternoon, as the car’s interior had yet to be examined, but Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said “there was no threat to Matanzas High School or to any student here.”

The student, whom Superintendent LaShakia Moore described as “an active student on our campus,” was with his mother, school personnel and deputies at Matanzas High School as the sheriff addressed the media outside one of the school’s gates by the football field just after 4 p.m., alongside Moore. (Mike Rinaldi, the Matanzas High School principal, did not appear.)

The student invoked his right not to speak to law enforcement, but was not under arrest, the sheriff said. Staly repeatedly sought to distance the high school from the incident. “This was an incident that came to their property, not a incident that was occurring at Matanzas High School, other than the vehicle that we were looking for and a student was here,” he said.

The distinction wasn’t clear.

“What I’m saying is there’s no threats to Matanzas High School that have come up,” the sheriff said. “The two incidents that we’re investigating were in the L Section, in the S section of Palm Coast, the closest I guess to Matanzas High School is the L Section incident, and it just so happened that information came in today that led us here now.” Deputies responded. While threats have been called in against the school in the past, Staly said, that was not the case today.

“There’s no threat focused on a student here or a faculty member. That’s the distinction,” he said.

Deputies secured a search warrant for the car and called in the St. Johns squad after the Flagler Sheriff’s explosive-detection-dog alerted to the presence of chemicals in the vehicle. That prompted the request to St. Johns’ EOD, or Explosive Ordinance Disposal, unit.

“Now let me clarify that a positive hit doesn’t mean that there was anything active currently in that vehicle,” Staly said. “What it means is that at some point there was something chemical in that vehicle that an explosive detection canine would activate on, would respond to. It could be fireworks, it could be anything else that the canine is trained” to detect. One EOD officer responded, examined the car, then summoned the larger squad.

“The EOD team is currently finalizing a review of the vehicle, and they’re using X-ray equipment that they have to see in it, and then they will physically look in the vehicle,” Staly said. “I believe it will be cleared up in the next hour or so.” He was speaking around 4:15 p.m.

Moore said that in the roughly two hours after the deputies arrived at the school and before dismissal, students inside the school were required to remain in their assigned rooms after lunch–what is referred to as a “hold” situation rather than a lockdown–disrupting the normal school day. Afternoon activities outdoors on campus were cancelled.

“It had an impact on the rest of the day, because we could not operate as normal, but we were able to keep the students in a safe location,” Moore said.

The school implemented a staggered dismissal system, with buses leaving first. Students who chose to remain on campus, waiting for their cars, were allowed to do so in the school auditorium. Moore said even if the parking lot was not cleared until nightfall, students would be allowed to return there and claim their cars.

“We look forward to resuming normal activity tomorrow here at Matanzas High School, as well as all of our Flagler schools,” Moore said. Staly and Moore had necessarily conducted press briefings in the last couple of years to address threats at school. They generally appeared more tense and even grim on some of those occasions. That was not the case today, suggesting that by the time they spoke, they seemed confident that the bomb squad was going through the required motions, checking off boxed to ensure what was almost certain: the car did not pose a danger. (The chatter on social media was that “modified fireworks” were in the car.)

On several occasions, faculty members and other adults were seen driving out of the back parking lot shortly before Moore and Staly spoke, in one case with a student in the car, though the back parking lot was sealed from the front end of the school. There was significant activity at the front parking lot, and a faculty member controlling traffic. But Moore said the school was “minimizing any type of additional individuals coming into our campus” outside of law enforcement, staff and families picking up students.

Staly said he could not yet say whether the car would be impounded. That would depend on what was found inside, once the squad made entry.

The FBI and the ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) were notified, but Staly said not to read too much into that: notification is automatic when the St. Johns bomb squad is called in.

“The school security team did a phenomenal job,” Staly said. “Just for myself to get back to where I needed to go, I went through two school security checkpoints. They don’t recognize my unmarked car.” He added: “You have to also look at the environment today. It’s a much higher risk environment, and that’s why we work so close together with the school district to ensure kids are safe. And that’s why we take it serious if we get information that a vehicle here that might have something, an explosive or IED type, we’re going to handle that the way it needs to be handled, so that we make sure that everybody is safe.”

Staly did not give details about the two ongoing explosives investigations, and said he was reluctant to give a timeline as to when the investigations might conclude. His detectives had been working them through the holidays.