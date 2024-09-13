Greg Blose’s Sudden Exit from Chamber Was Preceded by Bitter Letter to Board About ‘Toxic and Unethical Behavior’

On Sept. 3, in what would prove to be Greg Blose’s last email blast as head of the Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce, he was inviting the chamber membership to the “grand opening” of the chamber’s latest move. The networking event was to be at the Chiumento building in Town Center the next afternoon, toasted by champagne.

By last Monday, Blose’s name and image had been removed from the chamber’s website. He was out. He’d led the then-new chamber since August 2020.









In early afternoon Thursday, Kelsie Lombard, one of two remaining chamber staffers, had taken over the chamber’s newsletters and was announcing a search for a new CEO in a press handout. The nationwide search is to “bring onto the team a dynamic leader who shares our excitement for the future of this community,” she wrote. Michael Chiumento, the attorney and since last June, chair of the chamber board, was quoted as saying that the board extended its best wishes to Blose, and that it would “certainly miss his leadership.” There was no explanation about Blose’s departure. He was not quoted.

Two hours later Chiumento sent an email to the chamber membership explaining that Blose “has decided to pursue new opportunities, and while we are saddened to see him go, we are deeply grateful for his contributions and leadership during his time with us.” Chiumento praised Blose for taking the chamber from five to 200 members in his tenure and for fostering “strong relationships” with governments and others.

Chiumento’s letter, equally fawning and vague, was written in the sort of legalist language common in seemingly inexplicable and sudden job severances, and suggestive of a negotiated and likely not voluntary parting.









In fact on Sept. 5, Blose had written a letter to the 17 members of the board in language vastly different from Chiumento’s. Blose detailed a series of problems, mostly involving–or targeting–him, including “toxic and unethical behavior” among the chamber leadership and an attempt to undermine him with his staff. In the letter, Blose did not appear to be seeking an exit so much as a corrective. His contract did not expire until 2026. Blose also clearly acknowledges that half the board had issues with his leadership. In the community at large, when interacting with local government boards for instance, Blose often had an aggressive, at times abrasive approach.

Blose’s full letter, obtained by FlaglerLive (its authenticity was confirmed by two members of the board), follows.

Dear Members of the Board,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to share my deep concern over recent events that have taken place, which have significantly disrupted the operations and morale of the Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce. These events have not only caused confusion but have also affected the trust and stability that we have worked hard to establish within our organization and the community. It is important that I bring these matters to your attention with the goal of finding a resolution that supports the integrity and well-being of our Chamber.









During the week of August 19th, while I was on a scheduled vacation, Board member Mr. John Walsh approached one of my staff members, Andrew Massouras, with information regarding my potential departure from the Chamber. Mr. Walsh mentioned that the Board was considering replacing me as CEO and asked Andrew about his own long-term interest in the Chamber. This conversation took place without my knowledge or consent, and it has understandably caused considerable distress among my staff. Upon my return, my Operations Manager, Kelsie Lombard, was in tears after hearing the news from Andrew, believing that my termination was imminent. Both employees were left feeling uncertain about their own positions, and it has understandably shaken their confidence in the Chamber’s leadership.

I want to emphasize how difficult it has been to navigate these discussions with my team, especially given the sensitive nature of the situation. Upon my return from vacation, on August 27th, I met with Board Chair Mr. Michael Chiumento to address these concerns directly. Mr. Chiumento denied any knowledge of the situation and dismissed the severity of my concerns. During our conversation, he mentioned that half of the Board had raised issues with my performance, but no formal feedback was or has been provided to me by the Board of Directors. This lack of clarity and support has only heightened my concern for the overall health and stability of our organization.

In a later conversation, Mr. Chiumento informed me that he spoke to Mr. Walsh and his comments to Andrew were taken out of context. However, when I spoke with Mr. Walsh directly on September 3rd, he confirmed that he had indeed told Andrew about the Board’s consideration of my termination, which was communicated without my knowledge. Mr. Walsh also confirmed that Mr. Chiumento is and has been aware of conversations regarding my potential dismissal as President & CEO. While Mr. Walsh has since apologized, the impact of his breach of trust and protocol remains significant, and the confusion and uncertainty have affected my team deeply.









As a result of these events, my staff now finds themselves in an uncomfortable and uncertain position. Both Andrew and Kelsie have expressed that they are actively seeking new

employment due to the toxic and unethical behavior they have witnessed within the Chamber’s leadership. It breaks my heart to see our hard-working team demoralized and losing faith in the organization we have built together. i

Furthermore, the manner in which this situation has been handled has deeply affected my ability to lead effectively. The actions outlined above have undermined my credibility as CEO and have jeopardized the stability of the Chamber. This behavior is not only deeply troubling on an ethical level, but it also puts the Chamber at legal risk, potentially exposing us to claims of defamation and creating a hostile work environment.

If there are performance concerns related to my role as CEO, I believe they should be addressed through proper channels, in accordance with my employment contract, and with a clear and constructive dialogue. It is critical that these matters be handled in a formal and transparent manner, rather than through informal conversations with staff or external parties. The current situation has created a ripple effect that is destabilizing the organization and tarnishing the Chamber’s reputation.









In my last performance review, I received positive feedback, which resulted in the renewal of my contract for another three years (expiring in 2026). While operational challenges have arisen from time to time, we have worked together to resolve these issues quickly, and under my leadership, the Chamber has seen significant financial improvement, including increased savings and growth. It is disappointing to see the recent actions of at least one Board member undermining this progress and creating an environment of uncertainty.

I kindly request that the Board take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that we are upholding the highest standards of governance and ethical behavior. Our staff deserves a workplace that is safe, respectful, and free from unnecessary stress or rumors. The Chamber’s future success depends on our ability to foster an environment of professionalism, transparency, and integrity, and I trust that the Board will take the necessary steps to restore confidence in our leadership.

I appreciate your time and attention to this matter and look forward to working together to resolve these concerns and move forward in the best interest of the Chamber.

Sincerely,

Greg