BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today the five newest clubs coming to its footprint, including the Palm Coast location on State Road 100. The local 103,000 square foot store will be part of a shopping center that will include other businesses, including a Miller’s Ale House and four other satellite businesses.









BJ’s previously announced plans to open 12 news clubs and 15 gas stations this fiscal year. The company today announced the following club locations:

Maryville, Tennessee, in the Knoxville market. This will be BJ’s fourth location in Tennessee.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the company’s second club in South Carolina.

Palm Coast and West Palm Beach, Florida, the company’s 38th and 39th clubs in Florida.

Carmel, Indiana, BJ’s second location in Indiana.

“BJ’s combination of unbeatable value and convenience continues to resonate with members, and we’re pleased with the performance of our new clubs,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club, in a company release issued today. “Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in 20 years, and we look forward to helping even more families save up to 25 percent off grocery store prices as we add clubs to both new and existing markets.”









As BJ’s expands its footprint, it continues to support the communities where its members and team members live and work. The company is driven by a strong purpose of “taking care of the families who depend on us.” Through the BJ’s Charitable Foundation and its partnership with Feeding America, BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to providing healthy food to families in need.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience that includes a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusive offerings and much more. The new clubs will also delight shoppers with a treasure-hunt experience by providing an assortment of both local and seasonal items, as well as home décor, apparel, toys, the latest in tech and much more.

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery (depending on zip code) and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Members will also find:

Savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

BJ’s Gas: At each new club, members will find brand-new on-site gas stations, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program

Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with manufacturers’ coupons

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs and hiring is expected to start soon for these new locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.