State Adds More Than 1,300 Acres to the Little Big Econ State Forest

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announces the completion of the Yarborough Ranch Florida Forever Project with the recent purchase of a 1,361-acre property. Located in southeastern Seminole County, this property provides an important linkage in the Florida Wildlife Corridor to existing conservation lands, including the Little Big Econ State Forest.

“Adding to our network of conservation lands is always an occasion to celebrate,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “I once again thank Governor DeSantis for supporting our ambitious environmental goals with dedicated funding for the Florida Forever Program. Purchases like Yarborough Ranch will benefit our residents, visitors and wildlife by providing improved water quality, species habitat and recreational opportunities.”









The property is almost entirely within the Geneva Freshwater Lens, which provides drinking water for county residents. Conserving the property protects this unique and valuable hydrologic resource, helps to safeguard the health and diversity of the regional ecosystem, and prevents further development.

It will be managed by the Florida Forest Service as part of the Little Big Econ State Forest, which is open during daylight hours for visitors to enjoy hiking, canoeing, horseback riding, bicycling, wildlife viewing and picnicking.

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved this acquisition during a previous Cabinet Meeting.

Florida is at the forefront of the nation’s land protection efforts and continues to be a model for other land acquisition programs across the country. Through the Florida Forever Program, the state conserves land that provides environmental, recreational and preservation benefits, including water quality and quantity safeguards; resilience from storm impacts; habitat and species protections; and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Since 2019, the state has committed more than $1.4 billion to the Florida Forever program, including $950 million specifically for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. This consistent funding has enabled DEP to acquire over 270,000 acres for conservation since 2019, 91% of which is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.