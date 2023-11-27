Palm Coast Man, 19, Accused of Beating “Snitch” and Smashing Car’s Windshield

Christian Anthony Betancourt, a 19-year-old resident of Farmbrook Lane in Palm Coast, faces a felony county of child abuse and a felony count of throwing deadly missiles at an occupied vehicle following a Nov. 21 confrontation at the Fairfield Inn hotel on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast.

The alleged victim in the child abuse count is CJ, a 17-year-old boy Betancourt accused of being a “snitch” after Betancourt’s girlfriend learned that Betancourt had cheated on her at the hotel room. Numerous people contacted law enforcement at the time of the disturbance just before midnight on the 21st.









Betancourt and his girlfriend had lived together at his mother’s house for two years. He told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he’d been at Room 212 at the Fairfield Inn with friends, and had sex with someone there, but couldn’t remember her name. His girlfriend rode over to the hotel with her friend CJ, banged on the door of the room, and confronted Betancourt, pushing and hitting him. She told deputies he never hit her.

Witnesses told deputies Betancourt got angry with CJ for bringing his girlfriend to the hotel and attacked him, punching him in the back of the head. CJ to dropped to the ground. Betancourt continued to punch him in the face, busting up his nose and lip. Others pulled Betancourt off of CJ. Betancourt told a deputy as he sat in the back of a patrol vehicle, on his way to the Flagler County jail, that CJ got “what was coming to him.”

Betancourt then allegedly picked up rocks or chunks of concrete debris, threw them at the 2003 Toyota Camry CJ had driven over, and shattered the rear windshield. There were two occupants in the car at the time, both of whom were covered in debris from the windshield when they spoke to deputies. One of them was bruised on the shoulder. The occupants described the projectiles thrown at the car as being the size of softballs. The Toyota belongs to CJ’s father.









Betancourt initially denied that there’d been any violence, either between him and CJ or anything involving the car, and also denied knowing who CJ was, only to then refer to him as his “boy” and as a “snitch” who betrayed him. As the deputy drove to the jail, Betancourt “made several admissions to having a physical altercation with CJ,” according to his arrest report.

The firing of a deadly missile count is a second-degree felony. The child abuse charge is a third-degree felony. Betancourt is also charged with two misdemeanors for criminal mischief and battery. He posted bail on $8,000 bond and was released, with his arraignment set for Dec. 18.