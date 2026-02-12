Belle Terre Parkway Construction of Safety Improvements Begins Feb. 23

The City of Palm Coast’s Belle Terre Safety Improvement project is set to begin construction on Monday, February 23. The project, which spans south of Royal Palm Parkway near Fire Station 25, to just north of Pritchard Drive along Belle Terre Parkway, will provide traffic, safety and access management improvements along this stretch of the roadway.
“Belle Terre is one of our most high-traffic areas in the city and this project aims to address the safety of those that frequent the roadway, and also the adjoining roadways along this stretch,” said project manager Vineesh Crawford. “We appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors as we implement these changes, which we see as a long-term solution to both traffic flow and safety along Belle Terre.”
[This is a much-delayed plan that had been slated for 2023-24. See details of intersection improvements here.]
The project is estimated to last approximately 13 months, and motorists and pedestrians alike can expect to experience minimal delays during this period along Belle Terre Parkway, as well as at intersections along the road, which include Pritchard Drive, Whippoorwill Drive, Pine Grove Drive, Ponce De Leon Drive, Point Pleasant Drive, Rymfire Drive, Royal Palms Drive, and Whiteview Parkway – the latter of which is currently undergoing its own Safety Improvement project that is slated to be completed in April.
Like that project, the Belle Terre Safety Improvement project is set to be completed in increments, beginning on the south end near Royal Palms Parkway and moving north. For updates on this project, visit palmcoast.gov/pcprogress
Comments
JimboXYZ says
I can’t imagine what safety improvements are forthcoming along this stretch. The new residential construction is a relative overpopulation & therefore unsafe traffic volume at peak traffic volume hours ? Whiteview Parkway has been under construction for months already for exactly the same reasons& is less safer for that road construction. Just this AM, I am/get passed & cut off in traffic by a speeding motorist, that’s an individual motorists impatient driving habits, has nothing to do the roadway. Just the type of people that the growth & Vision of 2050 has brought to this community for the last 5 years of he post-Covid & Biden-Harris era of America. While I appreciate street lights on Belle Terre, at certain hours in the middle of the night, it’s just a waste of money to leave all of those lights on continuously. Belle Terre for that stretch of North-South road won’t be any more safe. The traffic flow will only get worse as more residential is developed. The quiet mood photo of the article is a prime example of the waste for leaving the lights on all night with zero traffic there. Just me, I was raised to turn off the lights in the house when nobody was using them. Bills are lower for that reduced power consumption/usage. Light bulbs don’t burn out & need replacement as often. Instead, we have a budget of wasteful spending. We light upo Belle Terre, yet the residentials off Belle Terre lack street lights that would be safer for traffic by eliminating accidents or even reduce crime.
Just me, this infrastructure to add deceleration turn lanes shjould’ve happened before the approval & biulding of the new residential construction. Seems like this is Alfin/Klufas era catch up for the unsafe conditions that 3.5 -4+ years of Alfinville, FL created in the 1st place.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Can someone tell me, who the moron was that decided to put 2 schools, on a road that conects the L section to all the shopping in P/C ? Too many times a day, we have to creep along, & there isn’t a child in site! Why weren’t these schools built in all the vacant land yrs ago? Think how much easier it would be to have for everyone to have the schools built on one large campus. grade school on 1 end, ball fields, swings, what ever, jr high at the other end. Easier for the parents, & law enforcement to circumvent the traffic. This city was so poorly designed, it sucks! We have no downtown, we have bits here bits there, a real clusterfuck! What happened to the SHOPS in PALM COAST? Now the area sits alone…. a theater, town hall,offices, an apts! The 3 stooges could have made a better plan than what we have here!
Mort says
@Dennis,
I don’t care for your language, but agree with some of your comments. When these schools were planned, it was not customary for parents to line up in cars to pick up their kids at school. The kids either took the bus, rode their bikes or simply walked home. So this traffic nightmare created by all these cars did not exist for planning purposes.
I wonder if you realize that Palm Coast was actually the fastest growing city in America in the 2010 census, or that it is forecast to eventually grow to a population of 250,000 people? With so many arriving this fast, I am not sure that any city in America could keep up with the speed of growth.
David Meeks says
And WHY are they moving here? The aspects that drew that 2010 number are GONE. What does Flagler/PC have to offer people moving here? What big things have people saying to themselves … I think I’ll move to PC FL…..
Makes no sense.
Cindy says
Nothing here in Palm Coast makes sense. Just drive up and down Route 1 from Old Kings Rd all the way to at least Palm Coast Parkway, not a store or restaurant in site with the exception of Domino’s and a gas station Wahoo. All you see are more houses being built and a concrete company that wants to turn Palm Coast into Jacksonville. Disgusting! So with all those houses and communities on Route 1 where are those folks going to shop, right in the center of town where all the traffic is backed up. Didn’t I hear a good few years ago that a Publix was going to be built somewhere around Route 1? What happened to that? Houses when the houses are done being built they are not creating jobs are they? I know what will create jobs Stores, Restaurants, not houses and not concrete batch plants they already have a plan on who will be getting those 22 jobs.