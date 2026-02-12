Belle Terre Parkway Construction of Safety Improvements Begins Feb. 23

The City of Palm Coast’s Belle Terre Safety Improvement project is set to begin construction on Monday, February 23. The project, which spans south of Royal Palm Parkway near Fire Station 25, to just north of Pritchard Drive along Belle Terre Parkway, will provide traffic, safety and access management improvements along this stretch of the roadway.

“Belle Terre is one of our most high-traffic areas in the city and this project aims to address the safety of those that frequent the roadway, and also the adjoining roadways along this stretch,” said project manager Vineesh Crawford. “We appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors as we implement these changes, which we see as a long-term solution to both traffic flow and safety along Belle Terre.”

[This is a much-delayed plan that had been slated for 2023-24. See details of intersection improvements here.]

The project is estimated to last approximately 13 months, and motorists and pedestrians alike can expect to experience minimal delays during this period along Belle Terre Parkway, as well as at intersections along the road, which include Pritchard Drive, Whippoorwill Drive, Pine Grove Drive, Ponce De Leon Drive, Point Pleasant Drive, Rymfire Drive, Royal Palms Drive, and Whiteview Parkway – the latter of which is currently undergoing its own Safety Improvement project that is slated to be completed in April.

Like that project, the Belle Terre Safety Improvement project is set to be completed in increments, beginning on the south end near Royal Palms Parkway and moving north. For updates on this project, visit palmcoast.gov/pcprogress