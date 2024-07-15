49-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Rear-End Collision Against Pick-Up on I-95 in Palm Coast

The 51-year-old Palm Coast resident was driving his Chevy Silverado north on I-95, around mile marker 285–just past the State Road 100 interchange–just before midnight Saturday when he reported to 911 that a motorcyclist “slammed into the back” of his pick-up truck. The driver couldn’t see the motorcyclist after the collision.

He slowed and stopped on the shoulder. He had two passengers–a 49-year-old woman and two boys, 10 and 11, all from Palm Coast. None of the occupants were injured.









The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man from Ballwin, a suburb of St. Louis, Mo., was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the pavement, near the center guard rail. The driver reported the collision 17 minutes before midnight. Paramedics found the motorcyclist to have no pulse. He was pronounced deceased at eight minutes before midnight. He appeared to have friends or family in Palm Coast’s B-Section, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s dispatch notes.

The northbound lanes were shut down and traffic diverted south of the interchange onto State Road 100 as FHP conducted its traffic homicide investigation. Southbound traffic was also diverted at that exist. The Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department responded to the scene, among other agencies.

According to Florida Highway Patrol figures, Eight people had been killed in traffic crashes on Flagler County roads, including two pedestrians, making Saturday’s incident the ninth fatality, the third involving a motorcyclist.