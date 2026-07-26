Back-to-School Help Night at Flagler Cares Wednesday

Flagler Cares, in partnership with local organizations, will host a free Back-to-School Help Night on Wednesday, July 29, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. at 160 Cypress Point Pkwy, Bldg. B, 3rd Floor, Suite 304, in Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend.
The one-stop event is designed to help families get ready for the upcoming school year by connecting them with community resources, health screenings, and free giveaways, all in a single visit.
Highlights of the event include:
- Resources from a wide range of community partners
- Free school supplies, courtesy of the Flagler County Education Foundation
- Vision screenings and blood sugar testing, offered by the Palm Coast Lions Club
- Autism screenings, offered by Easterseals Florida & Early Steps
- Free backpacks, courtesy of SMA Healthcare
- Free food bags, courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, while supplies last
- Free boxed lunches and refreshments, courtesy of Community Legal Services in celebration of the organization’s 60th anniversary, available for the first 100 attendees while supplies last
- Additional services and giveaways from participating organizations
Participating community partners include:
- CareerSource Brevard Flagler Volusia
- Community Legal Services
- Department of Children and Families ESS Representative
- Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties
- Easterseals Florida & Early Steps
- Family Life Center
- Flagler Cares
- Flagler County Education Foundation
- Flagler County Health and Human Services Department
- Florida Department of Health in Flagler County
- Palm Coast Lions Club
- SMA Healthcare
- The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties
- Tobacco Free Flagler
Flagler Cares encourages families throughout Flagler County to attend and take advantage of the free resources, screenings, and supplies available to help start the school year strong.
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