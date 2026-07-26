Back-to-School Help Night at Flagler Cares Wednesday

Flagler Cares, in partnership with local organizations, will host a free Back-to-School Help Night on Wednesday, July 29, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. at 160 Cypress Point Pkwy, Bldg. B, 3rd Floor, Suite 304, in Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend.

The one-stop event is designed to help families get ready for the upcoming school year by connecting them with community resources, health screenings, and free giveaways, all in a single visit.

Highlights of the event include:

Resources from a wide range of community partners

Free school supplies, courtesy of the Flagler County Education Foundation

Vision screenings and blood sugar testing, offered by the Palm Coast Lions Club

Autism screenings, offered by Easterseals Florida & Early Steps

Free backpacks, courtesy of SMA Healthcare

Free food bags, courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, while supplies last

Free boxed lunches and refreshments, courtesy of Community Legal Services in celebration of the organization’s 60th anniversary, available for the first 100 attendees while supplies last

Additional services and giveaways from participating organizations

Participating community partners include:

CareerSource Brevard Flagler Volusia

Community Legal Services

Department of Children and Families ESS Representative

Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties

Easterseals Florida & Early Steps

Family Life Center

Flagler Cares

Flagler County Education Foundation

Flagler County Health and Human Services Department

Florida Department of Health in Flagler County

Palm Coast Lions Club

SMA Healthcare

The Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties

Tobacco Free Flagler

Flagler Cares encourages families throughout Flagler County to attend and take advantage of the free resources, screenings, and supplies available to help start the school year strong.