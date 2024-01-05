Superintendent Appoints Angela O’Brien, a Former Special Education Executive, as Her No. 2

Superintendent LaShakia Moore is recommending the appointment of Angela O’Brien to the post of Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services. The post was previously held by Moore, who was appointed by the School Board to Interim Superintendent last summer and then, after a brief Superintendent search, was elevated to Superintendent of Flagler Schools in September.









The recommendation of O’Brien to the No. 2 post in the district will be on the School Board’s January 23rd regular meeting agenda.

As Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, O’Brien will be responsible for directing and administering the district’s policies, programs, and goals associated with student excellence and assisting in the development and implementation of school curriculum and related services that provide quality educational experiences for the students of Flagler Schools.

O’Brien has been employed with Flagler Schools since October 2022, serving as Director of Organizational Talent in Human Resources. During the course of her tenure with the school district, O’Brien has achieved a significant number of accomplishments, notably obtained FLDOE approval and the launch of the Professional Learning Certification Program, an alternative certification pathway for teachers; launched a district-wide electronic evaluation platform; redesigned new hire orientation to improve the day-to-day employee experience; and led proposal and implementation kickoff of a new recruitment system, including a job board, applicant tracking and onboarding system.

Said Superintendent Moore, “Angela has already demonstrated in her brief time with Flagler Schools her outstanding leadership. I anticipate that in her new capacity as Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, she will prove to be a valuable and innovative senior administrator. I look forward to working closely with her on our collective mission to move Flagler Forward.”

In response to her appointment, O’Brien said, “I look forward to working alongside our leaders, educators, and staff to realize our shared goal of Flagler Schools being a premier organization for our students, employees and community.”

Prior to joining Flagler Schools, O’Brien served as Regional Director for Pennsylvania-based New Story Schools–a national network of schools that focuses on students with special needs–where she was tasked with reorganizing the clinical team and a ground-up implementation of multi-tiered behavioral, social-emotional, and mental health supports across 14 schools throughout that state.









In 2021, she was promoted to VP of Education Services to scale best practices in academic and clinical programming across five states during a high growth phase.

She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology at Juniata College in Pennsylvania and her Master’s Degree in Human Services from Hood College in Maryland in 2009 and completed postgraduate studies in applied behavior analysis at FIT, becoming a Board Certified Behavior Analyst in 2011. She currently is a doctoral candidate in the education leadership program at the University of Pittsburgh, with her degree expected in Spring 2024.

Having spent much of her life and career in Pennsylvania, O’Brien relocated with her husband and four children to St. Augustine Beach in 2020.

In her spare time, O’Brien loves reading, going on bike rides, spending time on the beach, traveling, and renovating her beach cottage.