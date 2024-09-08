Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Andrew Shook Receives Sons of American Revolution Medal

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution on Tuesday awarded Flagler County Firefighter Paramedic Andrew Shook with the Emergency Medical Services Commendation Medal during the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.

Flagler Chapter Secretary Randall Morris spoke of the tradition of presenting the award as “descendants of our great nation’s very first public servants.” Regional Vice President Charlie Hayes presented the award to Shook, who has worked for Flagler County Fire Rescue for 10 years come October.









“He is an outstanding Firefighter Paramedic,” Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said of Shook. “I look forward to seeing him take on some leadership roles here in Flagler County.”

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, which was organized on April 30, 1889, the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of George Washington as our nation’s first president. The award was established in 2005 to honor community service above what is required for work.

The medal is presented for accomplishments or an outstanding contribution in the emergency medical services field. Shook was nominated for the award for a 2023 water rescue in which he was part of a team that rescued three people who were being pulled out to sea by an ocean rip current.

Commission Chair Andy Dance asked whether Shook had ever been a lifeguard to which he answered no.

Shook accepted the award – a certificate, a medal, and a bar for his uniform – while holding his son Maverick and flanked by his wife, Ali, who was holding their daughter Teagan.

“We like when we have these opportunities to brag on our team,” Tucker said.